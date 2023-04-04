CatastropheNetherlands
Several injured in Dutch passenger train accident
1 hour ago
Several people were "seriously injured" when a passenger train derailed after a collision with construction equipment on the track in southern Netherlands, Dutch emergency services said.
Emergency services were at the scene in the town of Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, ANP reported.
Some 50 people were aboard the passenger train. The front carriage derailed and plowed into a field, ANP reported, while a fire broke out in the rear carriage.
The Dutch Railway NS said trains to and from Leiden were suspended due to the collision.
Initial reports suggested the passenger train collided with a freight train.
More to come soon on this breaking news.
rmt/sms (Reuters, AFP)