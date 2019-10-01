Several injured in deadly Finland attack

Police in Finland said on Tuesday that one person had died and 10 had been injured, including the suspect, in a violent incident at a vocational college in Kuopio, in the east of the country, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of the capital, Helsinki.

Two of the wounded people were in a serious condition, according to a statement from the East Finland police service.

Police did not initially say what kind of weapon was used, but witnesses quoted by local media mentioned seeing a knife or sword at at the Hermanni shopping center.

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported the shopping center houses a vocational school which the attacker allegedly tried to enter, according to a witness.

"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland police said in a statement.

Police tweeted that the suspected attacker was detained. The situation has now ended, they said.

Finland's prime minister, Antti Rinne, tweeted that the violence was "shocking and totally condemnable."

Finnish school shootings

Finland has seen two deadly school attacks in the past 12 years. In 2007, a student at the Jokela High School shot eight people dead before killing himself.

In 2008, a 22-year-old student at a vocational school in Kauhajoki shot ten dead before committing suicide.

kw/rc (AP, AFP, dpa)

