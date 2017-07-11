Several injured in Berlin shooting

At least four people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Germany's capital Berlin, the fire service said.

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to the hospital following an altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district.

A photographer for DPA said the shooting took place in a gateway on Stresemannstraße, close to the offices of the center-left Social Democrat Party (SPD).

The police spokeswoman said there was no indication of a political motive but that the situation was still very unclear.

The unidentified assailants quickly fled the scene.

Manhunt underway

Armed officers were deployed to the scene to search for those who may have carried out the shooting.

Reports suggest one of the injured men was pulled out of a nearby canal after he jumped in to try to avoid the shooting.

The other three were found in a driveway, DPA reported.

Emergency services initially treated the injured at the scene but they now been moved to hospitals.

Witnesses described seeing a police helicopter circling the area.

