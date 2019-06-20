 Several injured after man urinates off Berlin bridge | News | DW | 22.06.2019

News

Several injured after man urinates off Berlin bridge

Sixteen rescue workers reponded to the incident triggered by a man urinating off a Berlin bridge onto a tour boat.

Tou boat near Jannowitz bridge

Several people were injured in the German capital on Friday evening when a man urinated off a bridge onto a tour boat, the Berlin Fire Department said.

The sprinkle of urine from overhead caused a commotion on the boat as it passed under the low-clearance Jannowitz Bridge in Berlin-Mitte.  

Read more: Berlin school installs anti-prostitute fence 

Several people jumped up and were injured on the head as the boat passed under the 4-meter-high (12 foot) bridge spanning the Spree River, the Fire Department said.

Four people were taken by ambulance to the hospital for lacerations to the head.

It was unclear if the man who relieved himself on the unsuspecting passengers was fined or arrested. 

Read more: Man beaten to death after urinating behind a church in Freiburg

