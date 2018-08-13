 Several injured after car smashes into barriers outside UK Parliament | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.08.2018

Europe

Several injured after car smashes into barriers outside UK Parliament

London police have arrested a man who smashed his car into barriers outside London's parliament building. London police reported that a number of pedestrians were injured in the crash.

Police cordon off area outside of UK Parlament (Reuters/H. McKay)

A number of people in London were injured after a car smashed into the barriers outside the British Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday morning.

The driver was arrested at the scene by heavily armed police.

"The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene. A number of pedestrians have been injured. Officers remain at the scene. We will issue further info when we have it," London's police force said in a statement on Twitter.

None of the injured are believed to be in life-threatening condition, police added.

The area surrounding the Parliament remains cordoned off, while Westminster Underground stations was closed. The parliament grounds have been closed, although not many lawmakers are using the building as the UK government is in recess.

A police spokeswoman declined to say whether the crash was being treated as a terror-related incident. "We're still trying to piece it together," she said. 

Several eye witness reports said it appeared the driver intentionally raced down the road towards the parliament building and failed to stop after hitting pedestrians.

In March 2017, Khalid Masood killed four people on Westminster Bridge just outside the Houses of Parliament, before going on to stab an unarmed police officer to death in the parliament grounds. He was shot dead at the scene.

