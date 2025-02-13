Several injured after car plows into crowd in Munich

German media have reported that several people have been injured in the Bavarian capital after a car drove into a group.

Several people were hurt on Thursday after a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Munich, the capital of Germany's southern state of Bavaria, German media and police reported.

A police statement confirmed that a number of people had been injured in the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle was secured on the spot; he currently poses no further danger," police said.

Broadcaster BR24 said the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike by the trade union Verdi.

It also quoted eyewitnesses as saying two men had been in the car, with one of them being shot by police and carried away. Police were calling on the public to refrain from speculation, it said.

The mass-circulation Bild newspaper reported that 15 people were injured.

The incident has occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

More to follow.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar