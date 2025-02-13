Several injured after car plows into crowd in Munich

German media have reported that several people have been injured in the Bavarian capital after a car drove into a group.

Several people were hurt on Thursday after a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Munich, the capital of Germany's southern state of Bavaria, the mass-circulation daily Bild reported, citing police officials.

A police statement confirmed that a number of people had been injured in the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle was secured on the spot; he currently poses no further danger," police said.

Broadcaster RB24 said the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike.

The incident has occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

More to follow.

