Several injured after car plows into crowd in Munich

CrimeGermany
Several injured after car plows into crowd in MunichFebruary 13, 2025
Several people were hurt on Thursday after a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Munich, the capital of Germany's southern state of Bavaria, the mass-circulation daily Bild reported, citing police officials.
A police statement confirmed that a number of people had been injured in the incident.
"The driver of the vehicle was secured on the spot; he currently poses no further danger," police said.
Broadcaster RB24 said the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike.
The incident has occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.
More to follow.
Edited by: Roshni Majumdar