  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeGermany

Several injured after car plows into crowd in Munich

Timothy Jones
February 13, 2025

German media have reported that several people have been injured in the Bavarian capital after a car drove into a group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4qORZ
Police and others standing on a street, ambulance and fire engine visible
A car has hit a group of people in Munich, triggering a major police deploymentImage: Peter Kneffel/dpa/picture alliance

Several people were hurt on Thursday after a car drove into a group of pedestrians in Munich, the capital of Germany's southern state of Bavaria, the mass-circulation daily Bild reported, citing police officials.

A police statement confirmed that a number of people had been injured in the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle was secured on the spot; he currently poses no further danger," police said.

Broadcaster RB24 said the group reportedly consisted of people carrying out a token strike.

The incident has occurred just a day before high-ranking politicians from across the world gather in the city for the prestigious Munich Security Conference.

More to follow.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar