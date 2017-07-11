Several homeless shot in Vancouver, suspect in custody

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday confirmed "multiple reports of shots fired with several victims and several different scenes," in the Vancouver suburb of Langley in Western Canada.

Police Sergeant Rebecca Parslow said there were no immediate details on the victims' conditions.

Langley residents were notified of the incident via telephone text early Monday morning and were told to "stay alert."

Authorities asked residents to avoid several areas of the Vancouver suburb, including a bus stop and a casino parking lot.

Yellow police tape surrounded a sandwich shop and a parking lot in at the scene of one of the shootings. A black tent was set up

to conceal one of the crime scenes.

The suspect was described as a white male wearing overalls and a camouflaged t-shirt, whom police later apprehended.

Police later said they believe the suspect acted alone, but did not immediately provide a motive for the shootings.

Canada has stricter gun laws than the neighboring US and also has far fewer mass shootings. Canada's current laws were put in place in response to an incident in Montreal in 1989, in which 14 women were killed by a gunman, who then killed himself.

The deadliest mass shooting in Canada occurred last year, when a man dressed as a police officer shot several people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people.

