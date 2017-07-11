Several German soldiers injured in Mali attack

A number of German soldiers were among UN peacekeepers injured in a vehicle bomb attack on a camp in northern Mali on Friday, Germany's military said.

The Belgium Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers was also among those injured.

Some of the group suffered severe injuries, according to initial reports.

The UN peacekeepers' temporary base was set up near Tarkint in the northern Gao region.

A tweet in French from MINUSMA, the official name for the UN peace-keeping mission in the country, said that a temporary operational base was the target of a "vehicle bomb attack" and 15 "peace-keepers" were injured and are being evacuated. The tweet did not specify the nationality of those injured.

German Joint Forces Operations Command tweeted that around 180 kilometers north of Gao there was a suicide attack on MINUSMA troops, including a number of German soldiers. Those affected are receiving medical attention. Further information is set to follow, the tweet said.

The seriously injured are being flown to Germany, Henning Otte, German lawmaker and defense policy spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union told DW.

The northern Gao region of Mali where the attack took place

German forces in Mali

Around 900 German troops are currently deployed in the region within the UN's MINUSMA mission.

The majority of them are at Camp Castor near Gao, which lies almost 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) to the north-east of capital city Bamako.

In total, there are around 13,000 UN troops taking part in the peace-keeping mission in the country.

The security and political situation in Mali is unstable. Leaders have been ousted in a string of coups, the most recent of which took place in May 2021.

There are a number of insurgent groups operating in the country to the north and across its porous borders, including some with links to Al Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

