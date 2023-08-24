Several die in Nigeria building collapse

Rescue crews were working to save those trapped under the rubble. The building was located in a densely populated district in the capital.

Nigerian rescue crews scrambled in search for survivors after a two-story building collapsed in the capital city of Abuja late on Wednesday, killing at least two people.

The building in Abuja's densely populated Garki district collapsed during a downpour, the Associated Press news agency cited witnesses as saying. It housed both residents and a shopping center.

What do we know about the rescue efforts?

Rescue crews used an excavator and a bulldozer to clear away debris.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the city told AP that so far 37 survivors have been rescued. She added that rescue efforts would continue until all the rubble was searched.

Image: Chinedu Asadu/AP Photo/picture alliance

Those trapped are believed to include shoppers who were at the center at the time of the collapse.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria, where disasters are often blamed on officials who fail to enforce building, material and maintenance safety regulations.

