CatastropheNigeria

Several die in Nigeria building collapse

August 24, 2023

Rescue crews were working to save those trapped under the rubble. The building was located in a densely populated district in the capital.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VXZn
Rescue workers gather at the site of a collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
A shopping center and people's homes were located in the building that collapsed Image: Chinedu Asadu/AP Photo/picture alliance

Nigerian rescue crews scrambled in search for survivors after a two-story building collapsed in the capital city of Abuja late on Wednesday, killing at least two people.

The building in Abuja's densely populated Garki district collapsed during a downpour, the Associated Press news agency cited witnesses as saying. It housed both residents and a shopping center.

What do we know about the rescue efforts?

Rescue crews used an excavator and a bulldozer to clear away debris.

Nkechi Isa, spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the city told AP that so far 37 survivors have been rescued. She added that rescue efforts would continue until all the rubble was searched.

Rescue workers gather at the site of a collapsed building in Abuja, Nigeria. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Rescue crews said they would continue their efforts until all the rubble was searchedImage: Chinedu Asadu/AP Photo/picture alliance

Those trapped are believed to include shoppers who were at the center at the time of the collapse.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria, where disasters are often blamed on officials who fail to enforce building, material and maintenance safety regulations.

rmt/sms (AP, Reuters)

