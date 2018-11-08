 Several dead in California bar shooting | News | DW | 08.11.2018

News

Several dead in California bar shooting

A gunman walked into a country-western bar in Thousand Oaks, California, and killed 12 people including a sheriff's deputy. The gunman was found dead at the scene.

Police officers in the vicinity of the shooting in Thousand Oaks (picture-alliance/AP Photo/KABC)

Thirteen people are dead, including a sheriff's deputy, and at least 10 more wounded after a shooting Wednesday night in a bar in southern California. The gunman used a handgun and smoke bombs at a country dance bar on "College Night" and sent hundreds of panicking people toward the exits, with some breaking windows to escape, authorities and witnesses said.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said that sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the sheriff's department, responded to the scene and was shot after he entered the building. He died at a hospital early Thursday.

The gunman, identified as a 28-year-old Marine Corps veteran, was found dead inside the bar. Authorities believe he ultimately killed himself.


Read more: 8 facts about gun control in the US

"It's a horrific scene in there," Dean said early Thursday in the parking lot of the Borderline Bar & Grill. "There's blood everywhere." 

There was no immediate information on the wounded victims' conditions.

  • Survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting speak against gun violence (picture-alliance/E.Rua)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Parkland, Florida High School

    A 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 of his fellow classmates in February 2018. For the first time in the US, survivors of a mass shooting came together to demand immediate action on gun control. The students founded the "March for our Lives," a nationwide student mass protest movement.

  • Las Vegas Shooting (picture-alliance/M. J. Sanchez)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Route 91 Harvest festival, Las Vegas

    In the deadliest mass shooting in US history, concertgoers were targeted at a country music festival in Las Vegas in 2017. The shooter, a 64-year-old man with no criminal record, perpetrated the attack from a room of the nearby Mandalay Hotel, killing 59 people and wounding more than 400. Authorities found 23 guns in the shooter's room.

  • Sutherland Springs church crime scene (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Austin American-Statesman/N. Wagner)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    First Baptist Church, Sutherland Springs

    A grudge against his in-laws led a 26-year-old man to attack a church in the small, tight-knit community of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The shooter killed 26 people, between the ages of 18 months and 72 years old. The mass shooting prompted US President Donald Trump to focus the issue of gun violence on mental health and away from gun ownership.

  • The Pulse Night Club crime scene, being examined by authorities (Reuters/J. Young)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Pulse Nightclub

    An Afghan-American with a deep hatred for gays attacked a gay nightclub in the city of Orlando, Florida. Using an AR-15 rifle, the gunman stormed the darkened hall and killed 50 partygoers. The shooting was condemned worldwide and brought attention to hate crimes against the gay community.

  • Newtown Connecticut shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary (AP)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Sandy Hook Elementary School

    The 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut rocked the nation in its brutality. It was the first time children under the age of eight had been directly targeted, with 20 of them dying. Mourning parents lobbied flew to Washington, DC to support President Obama's background checks legislation. The law failed to be approved, following an emotional national debate.

  • Aurora, Colorado, 2012, a gunman opened fire during a movie screening (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado

    One of the most disturbing shooting events occurred in Aurora, Colorado in 2012, when a gunman opened fire during a movie screening, causing chaos and confusion. In the aftermath, 14 people were killed and 50 were wounded. The assailant attacked moviegoers as they were watching the latest Batman movie 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

  • Students on lockdown at the Virginia Tech University (AP/The Roanoke Times, Matt Gentry)

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Virginia Tech University

    A student went on a shooting spree in a dorm and a class hall at Virginia Tech University campus in 2007, leaving 32 people dead. The shooting turned the nation's attention to the National Rifle Association (NRA), the most powerful lobby group, which has fought to stop gun-control laws.

  • Overhead closed circuit tv footage shows the gun-toting shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold in the school cafeteria.

    Deadly mass shootings in the US

    Columbine High School

    The 1999 assault in Columbine, Colorado, was the first school shooting to shock the nation, when two disgruntled students walked into their high school and opened fire with automatic weapons, killing 13 people. The attack was the subject of a film by leftist documentary-maker Michael Moore that examined the causes of gun violence in the US.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


A crowded bar

There were hundreds of people inside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks outside Los Los Angeles, at 11:20 p.m. local time, and shots were still being fired when deputies arrived, authorities said.

Wednesday night was "College Night" at the bar and the place was packed with a young crowd.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said on Twitter that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting." He praised law enforcement, saying "Great bravery shown by police" and said "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims." 

Ventura County Sheriff Dean said police did not know if the shooting was linked to international terrorism. 

"Nothing has led me to believe or the FBI, there is a terrorism link here," he said. "We certainly will look at that option."

Several people from inside the bar have told television reporters that a tall man wearing all black with a hood and his face partly covered first shot at a person working the door, then opened fire, seemingly at random, at the people inside.

According to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive, there have been 306 mass shootings in the United States in 2018, not including Thursday's in Thousand Oaks, a city of about 130,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

av/sms (AP, dpa, AFP)

