  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
CatastropheGermany

Several dead as train collides with car near Hannover

Nik Martin
April 23, 2023

Three young people were killed when a train ran into a vehicle at a level crossing in northern Germany. Police said the barrier was down at the time of the clash.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QS2q
The wreck of a car lies across the rail tracks near Hannover, Germany on April 23, 2023
The dead from the collision were the young driver and passengers of the carImage: TNN/dpa/picture alliance

Three people were killed when a train and a car collided near the northern German city of Hannover, police said Sunday.

The accident happened at around 4:50 a.m. local time (0350 GMT) at a level crossing north of Neustadt am Rübenberg near the A6 autobahn, the Neue Presse reported.

A police spokeswoman said a regional train plowed into the car "at full speed" after it drove onto the rail track. 

She said the barrier was down at the time of the accident but that it didn't span the entire road.

Young driver and passengers killed

The dead were the three young occupants of the car — the 22-year-old driver and women of a similar age, police said.

Only one of the 42 passengers and rail workers on board the train was slightly injured.

A large contingent of emergency services personnel was at the scene.

The seats of the car lie several meters from the vehicle after the collision with a train never Hannover on April 23, 2023
The rail line between Hannover and Bremen was closed for several hours after the collisionImage: TNN/dpa/picture alliance

Rail line closed, delays expected

Deutsche Bahn (DB) said the rail line between Hannover and Nienburg (Weser) would remain closed until lunchtime.

DB said all high-speed ICE trains between Oldenburg and Hannover were canceled and other services would be affected.

The national rail operator said intercity trains between Hannover and Emden were being diverted in both directions and delays could be expected.

Sunday's collision came two days after a nationwide strike on Germany's railway network led to the cancellation of thousands of train services.

With material from DPA news agency

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Stock photo of a blue police flasher

Germany: Hatchet-wielding woman blocks train

Germany: Hatchet-wielding woman blocks train

The 25-year-old kept a train bound for Stuttgart halted at a station, threatening passengers with a hatchet. One was able to disarm and detain her until police could arrive.
CrimeApril 22, 2023