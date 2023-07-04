  1. Skip to content
Several dead after shooting in Kentucky

1 hour ago

At least five people are dead after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, KY. The suspected shooter, a former employee, reportedly killed four people and wounded nine others before being fatally shot himself. Two police officers are among the wounded.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Psnr
Ukrainian flag displayed on a laptop screen and binary code code displayed on a screen are seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo

US: Search on for source of highly classified intel leak

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

The underside of a umbrella

The hidden history of Ghana's royal umbrellas

Society18 hours ago05:46 min
Asia

Supporters of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans during a protest after the party’s leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a lawmaker

Will India's opposition parties join forces against the BJP?

Politics6 hours ago02:48 min
Germany

Protest banners with messages such as "The league belongs to all of us - against investors!" and "Stop investors, save football!"

German fan protests: What is the Bundesliga's investor plan?

SoccerApril 9, 2023
Europe

Cyclists on a bridge in Copenhagen

Fact check: Are 15-minute cities a plan to create lockdowns?

Politics11 hours ago
Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Conflicts6 hours ago01:59 min
North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Lifestyle14 hours ago
Latin America

A Chinese military honor guard holds the national flags of China and Brazil

Presidential visit: China eyes closer ties with Brazil

Politics3 hours ago
