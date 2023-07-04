Several dead after shooting in Kentucky

CrimeUnited States of AmericaSeveral dead after shooting in KentuckyTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeUnited States of America1 hour ago1 hour agoAt least five people are dead after a shooting at a bank in Louisville, KY. The suspected shooter, a former employee, reportedly killed four people and wounded nine others before being fatally shot himself. Two police officers are among the wounded.https://p.dw.com/p/4PsnrAdvertisement