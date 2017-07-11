Several children found dead in German apartment

German police said five children were found dead in an apartment block in Solingen, near Cologne, on Thursday. The children are believed to be between one and eight years of age.

Mass circulation Bild newspaper reported that the children's grandmother had called the police to tell them that her 27-year-old daughter had killed the victims.

Separately, security sources told German news agency dpa that the 27-year-old woman jumped in front of a train in Düsseldorf, which is just northwest of Solingen, in the early afternoon. She survived with serious injuries. Local police have not yet confirmed that report.

"The family drama in Solingen fills me with great sadness, and at the moment I am sending my thoughts and prayers to the five children who were torn from life so terribly early," said North-Rhine Westphalia interior minister Herbert Reul.

Solingen is just under 14 miles (22 kilometers) southeast of NRW state capital Düsseldorf.

