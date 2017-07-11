Several children found dead in German apartment

German police said five children were found dead in an apartment block in Solingen, near Cologne, on Thursday. The children are believed to be between one and eight years of age.

Officials told German news agency dpa that the children's grandmother contacted police just before 2 pm local time (1200 GMT) to report the deaths.

North Rhine-Westphalia interior minister Herbert Raul told dpa that the 27-year-old woman jumped in front of a train in Düsseldorf, which is just northwest of Solingen, in the early afternoon. According to a fire department spokesperson, the woman was found between two track beds and taken to a hospital.

"A mother is suspected of killing 5 of her children in this apartment block in Solingen, western Germany, before heading to Düsseldorf, where police say she tried to end her life," DW's Jessie Wingard tweeted from the scene.

"We are assuming there was a criminal offense and will question the mother but she is not fit for questioning at the moment," said police spokesman Stefan Weiand. "We do not know exactly what happened yet, only that it was a very tragic situation."

"The family drama in Solingen fills me with great sadness, and at the moment I am sending my thoughts and prayers to the five children who were torn from life so terribly early," said Reul.

One of the mother's other children, an 11-year-old boy, survived and was with relatives.

Solingen is just under 14 miles (22 kilometers) southeast of NRW state capital Düsseldorf.

