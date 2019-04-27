Seventh body found in serial killings in Cyprus

The body of a young girl has been found by divers in a quarry pool near the Cypriot capital Nicosia.

The death takes the number of bodies discovered on the Mediterranean island to seven and it is expected to conclude a case that has been ongoing for several years.

According to police, a 35-year-old captain in the Cypriot Military has admitted to committing seven murders. As a result, authorities are not expecting to find any more bodies, Cypriot media reported on Thursday.

The body of a sixth victim is carried away after being retrieved from a quarry near the capital Nicosia

Since April, police have discovered the bodies of five women and two children, all of which are believed to have come from Asia or Romania. The women had worked as maids on the island.

Police have come under fire for their handling of the case, leading many to believe their inefficiency was due to the victims' nationalities.

The widespread disapproval caused the Cypriot justice minister to resign in May, in addition to the dismissal of the chief of police.

Two months ago a German traveler, who was taking photographs of an abandoned ore mine, noticed a body, which came to the surface of a 150-meter (500-foot) shaft that was inundated after heavy rainfall.

