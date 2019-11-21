 Sesame Street to launch Middle Eastern show with trio of refugee puppets | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 27.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Middle East

Sesame Street to launch Middle Eastern show with trio of refugee puppets

Basma, Jad and Ma'zooza are about to join the Sesame Street family. The trio of new Arabic-speaking characters will help teach children in the Middle East to read and write, as well as process the trauma of displacement.

A girl and Elmo at a refugee camp (Ryan Donnell/Sesame Workshop)

All three new Arabic-speaking Sesame Street characters — Basma, Jad and Ma'zooza — are intrepid and will address serious topics like trauma in a manner that is accessible to children, as these are issues many refugee children in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are confronted with every day.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind the Sesame Street show, has teamed up with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to produce an entire season of episodes with the aim of bringing a smile to refugee children's faces, help them learn the alphabet and develop numerical skills — but also better process loneliness, fear and despair.

Elmo and a smiling boy in a refugee camp in Jordan (Ryan Donnell/Sesame Workshop)

"Ahlan Simsim" in a camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan

Emotional ABCs

The show is called "Ahlan Simsim," which translates to "Welcome Sesame," and will premiere in February 2020. Executive producer Scott Cameron wrote, "We also know from research that these 'emotional ABCs' are especially important for kids who've experienced the trauma of war and displacement, as is the case for so many children in the Syrian response region."

Read more: Meet Julia: 'Sesame Street' to debut Muppet character with autism

The show will feature Basma, Jad and Ma'zooza teaching children about and better process human interaction and emotions. Cameron described Basma as a "purple-furred Muppet" who is "a born performer" with a "special ability to create music and sound effects." This, he wrote, can "come in handy when she can't quite find the words to express herself."

Basma is presented at a conference in New York (Getty Images/R. Savi)

Basma enjoys dancing and singing

Basma is 6 years old, just like her yellow Muppet mate Jad, who is new to the "Ahlan Simsim" neighborhood, loves to paint and carries a paintbrush from home. In a video with snippets from the new show, Jad alludes to his difficult past, saying, "I did not bring my toys, I had to leave them behind when we came here." His paintbrush and the absence of toys indicate that Jad is a refugee. The two characters are accompanied by a baby goat character named Ma'zooza.

IRC: Refugees on average spend 20 years in exile

Some 6 million Syrians have been forced to flee their country, most of them to neighboring states, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. About half of these refugees are under the age of 18. For them, getting an education abroad represents a serious challenge. Additionally, there are over 6 million internally displaced people within Syria who have lost their homes and experienced death, violence and destruction.

IRC director David Miliband says these children are deprived of a normal childhood and "risk growing up with violence as a normality."

Read more: Afghan 'Sesame Street' gains first homegrown female Muppet

Several psychologists, linguists, authors and artists met in Lebanon and Jordan for workshops to swap ideas, brainstorm and develop a basic concept for the new Muppet show — no simple task, as the IRC said refugees on average spend 20 years living abroad and experience immeasurable trauma.

Watch video 01:11

New Muppet with autism in Sesame Street

A relatable show

Sherrie Westin, the director of Global Impact and Philanthropy for Sesame Workshop in the United States, said they endeavored to ensure the new Sesame Street show features relatable situations and characters from the Middle East to truly connect with refugee kids.

Incidentally, Basma, Jad and Ma'zooza will be joined by Muppet celebrities Grover, Elmo and Cookie Monster – who're already well known in the Middle East, as Sesame Street premiered in Kuwait in 1979 until it went off the air in 1990. Sesame Workshop also broadcasts "Iftah Ya Simsim," or "Open Sesame," in the Persian Gulf.

  • Kermit the Frog and Cookie Monster (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Klär)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Kermit the Frog and Cookie Monster

    A central character of "Sesame Street" and "The Muppet Show," Kermit the Frog first appeared in 1955 in a local TV series, "Sam and Friends." The creator of The Muppets, Jim Henson, performed the character himself until his death in 1990. As for Cookie Monster, he had also made his TV debut before "Sesame Street," in a 1966 ad for crackers.

  • Oscar the Grouch (picture-alliance/dpa/Klar)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Oscar the Grouch

    The misanthropic character who lives in a trash can was originally orange when "Sesame Street" was launched in 1969. He was then permanently changed to green for the second season. In 1980, his girlfriend was introduced to the show: Grundgetta calls him Oskie.

  • Bert and Ernie (picture-alliance/dpa/klar)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Bert and Ernie

    The fun-loving Ernie (right) and rational, impatient Bert first appeared in the show's test pilot. The two roommates have completely different characters, yet they stick together — like an old couple. Since they share the same bedroom, they were often speculated to be a gay couple. Even a writer of the show said he visualized them that way — but Sesame Workshop officially disputed the claim.

  • Ernie, Oscar, Cookie Monster, Bert and Grover at the piano (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Grover

    Gathered around the piano are Ernie, Oscar, Cookie Monster, Bert and Grover. A prototype version of the furry monster with a big nose had already appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on Christmas Eve in 1967, but was greenish-brown. While he was already in the first season of "Sesame Street," he only obtained his name in 1970.

  • Big Bird with Bill de Blasio on Sesame Street (picture-alliance/dpa/DKCnews)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Big Bird

    At eight feet, two inches tall (249 cm) this is one huge canary. Oscar the Grouch's neighbor first appeared on TV in episode one of the "Sesame Show," 50 years ago, on November 10, 1969. In 2000, the US Library of Congress recognized Big Bird as a "Living Legend" for his contributions to American life. He's shown here inaugurating New York City's new Sesame Street in May 2019.

  • Julia - muppet character (picture alliance/AP/Sesame Workshop/Z. Hyman)

    Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

    Julia

    Now in its 49th season, there are many more puppets in "Sesame Street." Shown above is a character introduced in 2017. Julia is a yellow Muppet who represents a 4-year-old girl on the autistic spectrum. And even Donald Trump was parodied on the show — as Donald Grump.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Afghan 'Sesame Street' gains first homegrown female Muppet

A female puppet sporting a headscarf with a school uniform has become the first Afghan Muppet to join the cast of "Sesame Street." The lively character is set to empower girls on the country's popular children's show. (09.04.2016)  

Meet Julia: 'Sesame Street' to debut muppet character with autism

Julia loves singing and playing games - and she has autism. The muppet character has joined the squad of "Sesame Street." The popular children's television show is known for its inclusive approach. (20.03.2017)  

Are Bert and Ernie a gay couple? 'Sesame Street' creators disagree

A former "Sesame Street" writer said in an interview that he had always visualized the puppets as a "loving couple," but the production company insists the puppets are nothing more than "best friends." (19.09.2018)  

Sesame Street at 50: How its main characters debuted

The popular children's television show premiered on November 10, 1969. Some famous Sesame Street characters had already launched their TV career elsewhere, or changed their appearance within the first years of the show. (08.11.2019)  

WWW links

Read Scott Cameron's post about the three new characters

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New Muppet with autism in Sesame Street  

Related content

Symbolbild Flughafen Moskau Mann verlässt Flughafen Gebäude Exit Edward Snowden

Russia punished for forcing asylum-seekers to live in airport 21.11.2019

Four men spent months sleeping on the floor in a busy transit area of Moscow's international airport, surviving on emergency food rations. Europe's rights court says Russia must now pay them compensation.

Die deutsche Botschaft in Ankara

German politicians urge Turkey to release embassy lawyer 22.11.2019

A "provocation" from Ankara and a "foreign policy scandal:" German politicians are outraged over the detention of a lawyer who had been working on asylum cases.

Araber in Berlin

Berlin to get its first Arabic radio station 14.11.2019

The local media council said Arabic programming would add to the diversity of radio offerings in the German capital. Arabic speakers from more than 20 countries live in Berlin.

Advertisement

World

France's Macron defends NATO 'brain death' remarks

Online platforms in Germany fail to meet EU data protection rules: study

North Korea fires 'projectiles' into the sea

Hungary charges captain over deadly boat collision on Danube

DR Congo: Ebola responders killed in armed attacks