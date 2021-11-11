Functions*:

Select your favorite topics and the app will automatically recommend selections from DW's content pool.

from DW's content pool. Subscribe to your favorite programs and never miss an episode again.

and never miss an episode again. Create playlists of your favorite videos.

of your favorite videos. Search function supporting text or speech recognition to quickly find what you are looking for.

to quickly find what you are looking for. Watch DW’s Livestreams DW English, DW Deutsch, DW Deutsch+, DW Español, DW Arabia.

Please note that some livestreams are not available in certain regions due to licensing restrictions.

*Some functions might not be available on all devices​​​​​​



How to find DW on your smart TV:

Select the app store of your device (LG Smart World, Samsung store, Google Play Store) and search for "Deutsche Welle" or "DW for Smart TV".

For Smart TV functionality on your television, you will require a broadband Internet connection.

Internet service charges may apply.

Please contact your Internet service provider to find out if your connection is suitable for smart TV.

