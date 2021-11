Here you can find information on the reception of DW in Europe.

By choosing your country on the left you can find local cable providers and satellite providers outside of Germany that offer different DW programs in their line-up.

Get more information on free to air reception of the English, Arabic and the German programming via satellite in Europe by clicking on "Satellite reception in Europe".

In our article "Digital and mobile​​​​​​​" we inform you about alternative reception possibilities like live streams, Smart TV and Video on Demand.