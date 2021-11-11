Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
DW Hotbird Transponderwechsel Symbolbild

DW in America and the Caribbean

Here you can find information on DW’s offers in your area.

To get a selection of local cable partners and satellite partners who are offering different channels of DW in America and the Carribean please click on the desired country.

There are special requirements to get DW free to air via satellite in America.
If interested, please contact info@dw.com.

Our article "Digital and mobile" informs you about the different ways on how you can watch our live streams and video on demand offering.
Please note that the German program is not available via live stream in Canada or the US and can only be received via local providers.

Country not found?

You did not find the country you are looking for in the above list? Write to us!

Feedback