Reception of DW in Africa

Get information on the reception of DW in Africa here.

The list of countries shows local cable providers and satellite providers that offer different channels of DW in Africa.

Find information on the satellites carrying the English and the Arabic channel of DW free to air in our article "Satellite reception in Africa".
Please note that the German program is only available via local cable partners or local satellite providers in Africa.

Find more information on how to watch our live streams or video on demand offering in our article "Digital and mobile".

You can also find a list of shortwave frequencies of the DW radio program for Africa.

 

Satellite change for DW Arabia HD on NileSat 201

On November 1, 2020, Deutsche Welle changed its satellite transmission for DW Arabia from NileSat 201 to Eutelsat 8 West B and switches to HD.

Please tune into the new parameters:
Position 8° West
Transponder BWM09
Frequency 11,137 GHz
Polarization horizontal
Symbolrate 27.500 Msymbols/s
Video standard DVB S-2

We recommand an automated search so your receiver can scan the satellite to list DW.
Please note that your receiver must be HD ready in order to decode the video signal.

The signal on NileSat 201 was terminated on January 1, 2021!

You can donwload the satellite footprint here.

If you have additional questions, please send an e-mail to info@dw.com.

Country not found?

You did not find the country you are looking for in the above list? Write to us!

Feedback