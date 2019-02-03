 Serge Gnabry masterclass masks Bayern Munich’s tasteless display in German Cup | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.02.2019

Sports

Serge Gnabry masterclass masks Bayern Munich’s tasteless display in German Cup

Bayern Munich triumphed over Hertha Berlin to reach the German Cup quarterfinals. But it took an outstanding performance from Serge Gnabry to cover up a lack of fluidity and defensive fragility.

Serge Gnabry (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

They say too many cooks spoil the broth, but Bayern Munich could have done with a few more sous chefs to support Serge Gnabry’s masterclass against Hertha Berlin on Wednesday at the Olympiastadion.

The 23-year-old, making his first start in 2019, cooked up a glorious performance as he terrorized the Hertha defence and scored two goals to help Bayern bounce back after conceding from the first shot of the match.

Gnabry may have been subbed off on 89 minutes with the score tied at 2-2, but there was little doubt who would be named Man of the Match once Bayern had sealed victory in extra time through a Kingsley Coman header.

"He got the award for man of the match and that says it all," Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac said after the game. "His dynamism on the ball was amazing. Left or right foot, he’s so technically gifted, and at speed. You don’t know what his stronger foot is.”

Gnabry’s performance surely seals a spot in Kovac’s side after a few niggling injuries this season. Bayern have only lost one match where he’s been named in the starting lineup and that was against Bundesliga leaders Dortmund.

But while Bayern deserved their victory after dominating possession, there was a clear lack of cohesion among a midfield trio of Thiago, Leon Goretzka, and James Rodriguez, while Robert Lewandowski was largely listless as an isolated lone striker.

Hertha certainly weren’t at their best either and yet still took Bayern to extra time, a concerning trend this season where the defending Bundesliga champions have struggled to instill fear and punish weaker opponents.

This team still needs to rediscover its mojo if there is to be any chance of winning silverware this season and Kovac avoiding a disappointing first season.

Read more: Opinion: Bayern Munich coach Kovac deserves a fresh start

Fußball: DFB-Pokal, Achtelfinale | Hertha BSC - FC Bayern München | 1:2 (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Serge Gnabry (left) fires in a shot shortly after halftime to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 lead

Teammates fail to emulate Gnabry masterclass

As was proven earlier in the season, Bayern are always just a few poor results away from disaster. Indeed with just three minutes on the clock, Bayern Munich were already facing negative headlines in the morning proclaiming a fresh crisis for the Bavarian giants.

The knives were out, the chefs in the media already concocting their narratives via hastily scribbled notes and furious taps on keyboards after Max Mittelstädt opened the scoring with the first shot of the match. Niklas Süle was too slow to react, Bayern’s defense too easily caught out once again as the ball fired past an outstretched Sven Ulreich.

Yet Gnabry's masterclass pulled them out of the abyss. Not for the first time in his career, the winger cooked up his own story line, putting Hertha’s defense to the sword as he pulled out his "pot stirring" celebration for the first time since December.

His first goal came after seven minutes, launching Bayern back into the contest with a perfectly executed volley that was powerful enough to beat Rune Jarstein. The second arrived following a flowing Bayern move that showed they can still conjure up magic even when performing far below their best. Rodriguez flicked on Robert Lewandowski’s layoff to Gnabry, who then blasted an effort past Jarstein.

But Mats Hummels' howler on 67 minutes gifted Hertha an equalizer, his weak attempt to head back to Ulreich allowing Davie Selke to snare possession and steal a goal. The experienced defender's error not only sending the match into extra time but also denying Gnabry a deserved match-winner after a flawless performance.

As it was, Coman would take that honor, heading home thanks to a defensive calamity from Hertha keeper Jarstein. Bayern did just enough to keep alive their trophy hopes this season, especially with Dortmund crashing out of the cup against Werder Bremen.

Niko Kovac(picture-alliance/SvenSimon/F. Hoermann)

Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac

Decisive month ahead for Bayern

After all, the German Cup could be Kovac’s only chance at silverware this season. And it’s a trophy the club is accustomed to winning, having lifted it 10 times over the last two decades.

But first, Kovac and Bayern will have to travel to Liverpool in two weeks’ time for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

Asked whether he felt his team could step up against stronger opposition, Kovac only required one confident, adamant syllable.

"Yes."

If Bayern are to indeed overcome the might of Liverpool’s attacking arsenal and get through their resilient defense, they will need a few more of their stars to step up and help Gnabry find the recipe for success.

  • Borussia Dortmund Christian Pulisic, Fußballspieler (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Seco)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, €64 million plus loan back)

    The biggest deal of the window for Bundesliga clubs came early, when Christian Pulisic's future move to the Premier League was confirmed on January 2. The winger has fallen down the pecking order somewhat thanks to the form of Jadon Sancho but, at 20, the American has bags of potential. He'll stay with BVB until the end of the season.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VFB Stuttgart Benjamin Pavard (Imago/Eibner/Thienel)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart to Bayern Munich, €35 million plus loan back)

    Little surprise in this one, with the French World Cup winner having been linked with the German champions for some time. This deal was also wrapped up early in the window and the defender will also stay with his current club until the end of 2018-19. Stuttgart are in big trouble and the versatile and classy defender remains critical to their survival hopes.

  • FC Schalke 04 - FC Porto (picture-alliance/R. Vennenbernd)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Naldo (Schalke to Monaco, €2 million)

    A center back at the other end of his career left the Bundesliga after 14 years with Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and finally Schalke. The big, bald Brazilian made a huge impression on all three clubs, with memories of his dramatic late equalizer in the 4-4 comeback draw with rivals Dortmund still fresh in the minds of Schalke fans. Naldo won the German Cup with Bremen in 2009.

  • Rabbi Matondo, Manchester City (picture-alliance/Pressefoto Rudel)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Rabbi Matondo, Manchester City to Schalke (€9 million)

    The latest in a steady flow of young British players seeking their breakthrough in the Bundesliga. The rapid winger, 18, has already made his international debut for Wales, despite not featuring for City's first team. Regarded as the quickest player at the English club, ahead of the likes of Raheem Sterling, Matondo will hope to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho at rivals Dortmund.

  • Amadou Haidara, FC Salzburg (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Kern)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Amadou Haidara (Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig, €19 million)

    One of two players to join RB Leipzig from fellow Red Bull teams in January, the other being New York's Tyler Adams, Haidara comes highly regarded after an impressive spell in Austria. The Malian midfielder is currently injured but is a strong all round presence when fit and may be expected to fill the Naby Keita-shaped hole in Leipzig's midfield.

  • Leonardo Balerdi has moved to Borrusia Dortmund (Getty Images/AFP/A. Pagni)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Leonardo Balerdi (Boca Juniors to Dortmund, €15.5 million)

    The league leaders added to their defensive stocks in a surprise move for a center back who has only five senior appearances to his name. The German side were originally planning to sign Balerdi at the end of the season but decided to bring the move forward. "He's an intelligent defender, who's strong in the tackle and in the air," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

  • FC Bayern Münchenv FC Augsburg - Bundesliga (Getty Images/A. Hassenstein)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Sandro Wagner (Bayern Munich to Tianjin Teda, €5 million)

    The Bayern youth product only re-signed for the club last January but the package on offer in the Chinese Super League proved too tempting for Wagner. Always a controversial figure, the 31-year-old had looked to be an ideal deputy for Robert Lewandowski but has barely seen Bundesliga action under Niko Kovac. His departure leaves the champions looking light up front.

  • Fußball Eintracht Frankfurt Sebastian Rode (picture-alliance/bild pressehaus)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Sebastian Rode (Dortmund to Eintracht Frankfurt, loan)

    Another man returning to his old club, Rode left the Eagles in 2014, after four years, to join Bayern Munich on a free before moving to Borussia Dortmund two years later. Injuries hit the midfielder hard at BVB, causing him to miss the whole of last season. He's already featured more for Frankfurt in two games than he had for Dortmund in the last 18 months.

  • Jakub Blaszczykowski (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hangst)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg, released)

    Another ex-Dortmund man, Blaszczykowski has won two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and is Poland's most-capped player. The 33-year-old winger left BVB for Wolfsburg in 2016 but hasn't been able to reproduce the form that made him a favorite at Signal iduna Park. Blaszczykowski has since offered to help former club Wisla Krakow with their debts and play for the club for free.

  • Alphonso Davies (imago/ZUMA Press/H. C. Smith)

    The major Bundesliga moves of the January 2019 transfer window

    Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich, €10 million)

    The deal for the Canadian talent to move to Bayern had been agreed in July but the 18-year-old wasn't able to arrive in Munich until January. With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both carrying injuries, Davies has been given a chance earlier than expected, he made his debut against Stuttgart, getting a four minute runout in a 4-1 win.

    Author: Matt Pearson


