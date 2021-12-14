Serge Gnabry back in business as Bayern Munich batter Stuttgart

Stuttgart 0 - 5 Bayern Munich, Mercedes Benz Arena

(Gnabry 40', 53', 74, Lewandowski 69', 72')

A little over a decade ago, anyone connected with Stuttgart would've been delighted to see Serge Gnabry hitting a hat-trick to open his account in the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

But, highly regarded as he was, the wide forward left VfB in 2011 to join Arsenal, before eventually making his way to Bayern Munich. Coronavirus restrictions prevented too many fans from seeing the prodigal son return live, but it's not much of a silver lining.

The German international, 26, has rarely looked back since joining the champions in 2017 but came to his hometown having struggled for gametime of late. Gnabry had completed 90 Bundesliga minutes just once since mid-October, starting only one game, and looked as though he may have been usurped by Kingsley Coman and the resurgent Leroy Sane on the flanks.

Roaring back in to form

"He is an outstanding player who is struggling with his back at the moment, and that's why he's maybe getting a little less than he deserves," Nagelsmann said after the game. "He did very, very well today."

Even if Coman hadn't once again pulled up clutching his hamstring in the first half, it's hard to imagine that Gnabry hasn't reasserted himself after adding two assists to his three goals as Bayern brushed aside Stuttgart on Tuesday.

The first of his goals was the most memorable, a right foot curler measured into the top corner after a surging Sane run through the middle. The next was with the left, a low finish, again made to look much easier than it was. After unselfishly laying on two more goals to allow Robert Lewandowski to match Gerd Müller's record for Bundesliga goals in a calendar year, Gnabry tapped home the third after a goalkeeping fumble.

Early exit for Coman

That injury to Coman (a muscular problem that coach Julian Nagelsmann "hopes is not too dramatic") made Gnabry's return to goalscoring form all the more timely for Bayern and Nagelsmann. The French winger has enjoyed arguably his most consistent spell for Bayern so far this term but can rarely stay fit for long. It is one of the reasons the club have so far failed to agree a new contract with Coman, whose deal expires at the end of next season.

One man Bayern know they can rely on is Lewandowski, whose 42nd goal of 2021 put him level with Müller with a home match remaining against Wolfsburg on Friday to surpass another one of Der Bomber's milestones.

The Bavarians' status as Herbstmeister (autumn champions), is once again assured ahead of the winter break. But with the challenges to come, particularly in the Champions League, Nagelsmann will be reassured to know that he has another player capable of scoring in quantity. Now he just has to keep him fit.