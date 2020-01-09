 Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought, donates winnings to Australia fire victims | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.01.2020

Sports

Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought, donates winnings to Australia fire victims

American tennis legend Serena Williams broke a three-year dry spell with a win at the Auckland Classic on Sunday. It was the athlete's first title win since becoming a mother.

Tennis player Serena Williams at the Auckland Classic

Tennis star Serena Williams won the World Tennis Association (WTA) Auckland Classic final on Sunday, her first title in three years. The American athlete donated her prize winnings to victims of the Australian bushfires.

Williams, 38, beat fellow American Jessica Pegula, 25, with a 6-3 6-4 victory. The win was Williams' 73rd WTA title and her first since she became a mother. 

Williams then donated her winner's check to the Australian bushfire relief fund, totaling $43,000. 

Before Sunday's victory, her most recent title was the 2017 Australian Open, which she won while pregnant.

Read more: Australian bushfires: The canary building the coal mine

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia with all the fire and... animals and people that have lost their homes," she said when presented with Sunday's winnings. 

"I decided at the beginning of the tournament... I'd donate all my prize money for a great cause," she added.

The victory raises expectations that Williams could win at the Australian Open later this month. It would be Williams' 24th Grand Slam title, which would tie her with record holder Margaret Court. 

  • Tennis Williams Schwestern (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Sister Act

    Serena and Venus burst onto the scene in 1997, with Serena making her mark on the Grand Slams slightly later than her older sister. The pair have met 30 times in professional matches, with Serena winning 18 of those contests. That includes nine Grand Slam finals, of which Serena has won seven. The sisters have also enjoyed success as doubles partners, winning 14 women's doubles titles.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/Allsport/J. Squire)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Early success

    Like her older sister, Serena Williams experienced early success on the court — and her very first Grand Slam title was at the US Open in 1999. Serena was just 17 when she beat world number one Martina Hingis in straight sets, and in doing so, became the first African American woman to win a Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams Sieg über Steffi Graf 1999 (Getty Images/AFP/M. Nelson)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Giants collide

    Serena Williams' career was just getting started as the career of another legend was drawing to a close. Germany's Steffi Graf had won 21 of her 22 career Grand Slams when she met Williams in the final of the Evert Cup in Indian Wells in March 1999, and it was a sign of a changing of the guard at the top of the women's game with the American winning a closely fought match 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams (Getty Images/AFP/L. Acosta)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    An Olympian too

    It's not just Grand Slams and the WTA Tour where Serena Williams reigns supreme. Her dominance of the game for two decades extends to the Olympics too, and she has collected gold medals at three different Games: Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008 and London 2012, where she is pictured here. But it's only in London, on her favorite surface of grass, that she scooped the top prize in singles.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gombert)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Bust-ups

    Williams has also had controversy in her career. In this altercation at the 2009 US Open semifinal against Kim Clijsters, Williams lost her cool with a line judge following a foot fault call. She was fined a record $82,500 for her tirade and was warned that she faced suspension from the event and a significantly greater fine should she commit another "major offense" in the following two years.

  • Großbritannien Serena Williams Wimbledon 2015 (Getty Images/J. Finney)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Second home

    Williams has saved her best performances for Wimbledon, where she has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and seven doubles titles. Like her sister, who has won five singles titles at the All England Club, Serena adores the grass. The surface allows her strongest assets — her speed and power — to shine through.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams (picture-alliance/empics/O. Humphreys)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Big in Hollywood

    Williams is not just a tennis superstar. The combination of her status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time and her desire to rub shoulders with fellow celebrities has seen her transcend sports. Here she can be seen alongside her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, at the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

  • BG Tennis-Spielerin Serena Williams (picture-alliance/newscom/J. Angelillo)

    Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

    Style icon

    Williams has made no secret of her love of designer clothes and expresses herself through what she wears on and off the court. Here she can be seen arriving at a high-profile fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in May 2019, but she has also made the headlines with her tennis outfits, for example the eye-catching black 'catsuit' worn at the French Open in 2018.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


kp/stb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

US Open: Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams

Bianca Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion with a victory over 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the US Open final. (08.09.2019)  

Serena Williams receives WTA backing over sexism claim

The WTA has come out in support of Serena Williams in her claim that she was the victim of sexism in the women's US Open final. The American superstar was assessed a coaching violation in her match against Naomi Osaka. (10.09.2018)  

Australian bushfires: Lewis Hamilton, fellow sports stars donate to victims

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is pledging $500,000 to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis. He's one of dozens of sports stars and celebrities to step up. (09.01.2020)  

Australian bushfires: The canary building the coal mine

The world's biggest exporter of coal is engulfed in flames and Aussies are taking to the streets demanding action. Could this summer be the turning point for a notorious climate offender? (10.01.2020)  

Serena Williams: Chasing No.24

Serena Williams will have another shot at securing her 24th Grand Slam title and equalling the Open Era record held by Margaret Court in Saturday's US Open final. Here's a look back at an extraordinary career. (06.09.2019)  

Hamilton will 500 000 Dollar für Australien spenden

Australian bushfires: Lewis Hamilton, fellow sports stars donate to victims 09.01.2020

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is pledging $500,000 to help the victims of Australia's bushfire crisis. He's one of dozens of sports stars and celebrities to step up.

Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien

Australia: Firefighters race against time before heat wave 07.01.2020

Firefighters are working around the clock as temperatures and winds are expected to pick up, threatening to ignite a fresh wave of fires. But Australian Open organizers have insisted the tennis tournament will go on.

Serena Williams Wimbledon Sieg

Serena Williams: Chasing No.24 06.09.2019

Serena Williams will have another shot at securing her 24th Grand Slam title and equalling the Open Era record held by Margaret Court in Saturday's US Open final. Here's a look back at an extraordinary career.

