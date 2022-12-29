  1. Skip to content
Three trucks blocking a road in Mitrovica
Serbs in northern Kosovo have blocked several key roads amid an ongoing political crisisImage: Vudi Xhymshiti/AA/picture alliance
ConflictsKosovo

Serbs in northern Kosovo to remove roadblocks

1 hour ago

The announcement by Serbia's President President Aleksandar Vucic is expected to diffuse tensions between Belgrade and Pristina after weeks of violent protests.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LVtt

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Wednesday night that Serbs in northern Kosovo will begin removing barricades that they have used to block border crossings in recent weeks.

The announcement came after a late-night crisis meeting between Belgrade and Serb leaders in Kosovo.

"This means that from tomorrow (Thursday), from the morning hours, the removal of barricades will begin," Vucic said after the meeting.

Barricades to come down over days

Protesters have set up more than 10 roadblocks in northern Kosovo, and it could take up to two days to completely dismantle them.

Late on Tuesday, protesters blocked the border crossing of Merdare — one of the main roads connecting Serbia and Kosovo.

"This is not a simple process, and cannot be done in two hours, as some imagined," Vucic said.

"Within 24 to 48 hours the barricades will be removed," he added. "But the distrust is not removed."

A KFOR patrol in Mitrovica, Kosovo
Peacekeeping forces have been deployed in northern KosovoImage: Vudi Xhymshiti/AA/picture alliance

What caused the latest tensions between Kosovo and Serbia?

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia does not recognize this.

The latest escalation in tensions began in November when Kosovo moved to ban Serbian-issued license plates.

Authorities in Kosovo backed down in response to protests from the country's Serb community as well as pressure from the European Union.

A map of the Serb population in Kosovo

However, protests continued to escalate when a Serb ex-policeman who had quit over the license plate row was detained after he allegedly assaulted Kosovar police officers.

Serb protesters began barricading roads connecting Serbia and Kosovo. Serbia also ordered its army to be at the highest level of combat readiness on Monday.

"We call on everyone to exercise maximum restraint, to take immediate action to unconditionally de-escalate the situation, and to refrain from provocations, threats, or intimidation," the European Union and US State Department said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

There are around 120,000 Serbs in Kosovo, which has a total population of 1.8 million people.

zc/ar (Reuters, AP)

Kosovo police officers stand at the closed Merdare border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia

Tensions soar between Kosovo and Serbia

Tensions soar between Kosovo and Serbia

Kosovo closed its biggest border crossing a day after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side. Serbs in northern Kosovo have also erected barricades. Tensions have been running high since last month, when Serb representatives left state institutions in Kosovo, amid a dispute over license plates.
Conflicts8 hours ago02:13 min
