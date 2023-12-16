  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsSerbia

Serbians head to the polls to elect new parliament

Sanja Kljajic | Alexandra von Nahmen
December 16, 2023

Pro-Russian sentiment is strong in Serbia. Sunday’s elections pit Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party against a pro-Western opposition coalition. DW visits Belgrade to meet Serbian voters and election observers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aFyV
Alexandra von Nahmen
Alexandra von Nahmen DW’s Brussels Bureau Chief, focusing on trans-Atlantic relations, security policy, counterterrorism
Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

A polar bear in the Arctic

Scientists urge leaders to save Arctic

Scientists warn that the Arctic is heating up much faster than the rest of the world.
PoliticsNovember 2, 202102:45 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
A Haitian immigrant glances back towards the United States while crossing the Rio Grande back into Mexico from Del Rio, Texas

US steps up security at Texas border crossing

More than 12,000 migrants are camped under the Del Rio bridge between Mexico and Texas.
PoliticsSeptember 25, 202102:41 min
Show more