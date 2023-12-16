Serbians head to the polls to elect new parliament

PoliticsSerbiaSerbians head to the polls to elect new parliamentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSerbiaSanja Kljajic | Alexandra von Nahmen12/16/2023December 16, 2023Pro-Russian sentiment is strong in Serbia. Sunday’s elections pit Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party against a pro-Western opposition coalition. DW visits Belgrade to meet Serbian voters and election observers.https://p.dw.com/p/4aFyVAdvertisement