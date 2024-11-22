Serbian train station collapse prompts wave of arrests

Weeks of protest followed the fatal collapse of a train station roof in Novi Sad. The tragedy prompted a wave of cabinet resignations and now arrests, including a former minister.

A dozen people, including a former cabinet minister, were arrested in Serbia late on Thursday. The move by prosecutors follows three weeks of angry protests over a fatal accident at Novi Sad's main railway station.

Ex-Construction Minister Goran Vesic has denied he was apprehended, saying he "voluntarily responded" to police.

The opposition Green-Left Front hailed the news, saying, "those who portrayed themselves as untouchable (are) now trembling before justice, thanks to the pressure from citizens, the opposition, protests, and blockade."

Serbia: Anger mounts after fatal train station roof collapse To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What happened at Novi Sad station?

On November 1, glass canopy roofing crumbled and fell on bystanders in the busy station in Serbia's second city. Fifteen people were killed and two were severely injured.

The station had been under renovation on and off for 11 years, with a consortium of Chinese, French, and Hungarian companies responsible for the construction.

Vesic resigned three days later, and sought to position himself as a witness rather than as a guilty party, denying any wrongdoing.

The lack of arrests or apologies prompted weeks of angry protests, with tens of thousands of residents talking to the streets.

Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic, who was construction minister when work began on the station, was forced to step down Wednesday following the demonstrations.

Protestors were also demanding that the mayor of Novi Sad and Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic leave their posts.

However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic gave a statement on national television late on Thursday, saying there would be no more resignations over the tragedy.

"For the first time in Serbia's history, several individuals, including two ministers and others, have resigned even though it is not easy to connect them to what happened in Novi Sad," Vucic said, adding that any further arrests were the responsibility of the prosecutor's office.

es/lo (AP, AFP)