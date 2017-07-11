Serbian pilots killed in MiG-21 crash near Bosnia

Authorities in Serbia have launched an investigation after a MiG-21 jet crashed into a village on Friday. The country's defense ministry confirmed both of the pilots were dead. The statement described the flight as a "regular flying mission" without providing details.

"Before takeoff, the MiG-21 airplane was checked in accordance with the procedure and after the examination it was determined that it was in operating normally and was ready for flight," the defense officials said.

The plane crashed into a yard of a house in the Brasina village, near the Bosnian border, with one of the villagers also hospitalized for burns, reported Serbian public broadcaster RTS. Another local resident described seeing the plane spinning and turning in the air.

The Serbian military has been using the outdated MiG-21 aircraft for training purposes

MiG-21 fighter jets were introduced to the Soviet air force in 1959. The Serbian military inherited the planes from the air force of former Yugoslavia, which bought its most recent MiG-21 squadron in 1983. Today, the planes are considered severely outdated. The Serbian defense ministry has been using its remaining MiG-21 aircraft for training purposes. The plane that crashed on Friday is believed to be the last active jet of its type in the Serbian air force.

Talking to the regional N1 broadcaster, military analyst Aleksandar Radic described the MiG-21 as an "old-timer that should have been kept for air shows."

The impoverished Balkan country, which attempts to maintain a delicate military balance between NATO and its traditional ally Russia, also operates a squadron of more modern MiG-29s. Under strongman Aleksandar Vucic, Belgrade has been seeking to project more military power in the region.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on Seven decades of Kalashnikov The 30-round AK 47 is arguably the most recognizable firearm in the world. The Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov (pictured above in 2002) created the automatic rifle after World War II. It quickly earned a reputation for being cheap and reliable, with various armies, guerilla groups and street gangs all using the weapon to this day.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on Makarov goes to space The 9mm Makarov pistol entered service in 1951 as a staple sidearm for the Soviet army, police and Spetsnaz special forces. Soviet cosmonauts even took the weapon to space as a part of a special survival kit, which was provided to them in case they became stranded upon landing back on Earth.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on MiG-29 still flying high The Mikoyan MiG-29 first entered production in the early 1980s and was praised as a highly maneuverable and agile dogfighter. The original model has since been upstaged by both NATO fighters and its more expensive brother Sukhoi, but its variants are still deployed in combat. The Russian air force uses MiG-29s to target the so-called "Islamic State" forces in Syria.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on Blast from the past The Red Army used Katyushas to devastating effect against German soldiers in World War II. The multiple rocket launchers were attached to army trucks, making them cheap and highly mobile. Its distinctive whine and appearance reminded the German soldiers of a church organ, prompting a nickname "Stalinorgel" or "Stalin's organ."

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on S-300 and its descendants In 2016, Russia sold its advanced aerial defense system to Iran, but kept quiet on the details. The Cold War-era version of the S-300 had a range of 150 kilometers (93 miles), and could hit targets at altitudes above 27 kilometers, with the more modern Antey 2500 system reportedly expanding the range to 400 kilometers. India and China are seeking to buy the even-more-advanced S-400 missiles.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on Dragunov sniper rifle The Dragunov sniper rifle was first introduced to the Soviet army in 1963 and has since found its way to war theaters across the world. It was reportedly used against US soldiers in Vietnam. In 2015, the SITE Intelligence Group published photos of the "Islamic State" soldiers with Dragunov rifles.

The Soviet Union is dead, but its weapons live on T-34, a symbol of an era The Red Army owes much of its victory over Germany to the iconic T-34, which first appeared on the battlefield in 1941. The battle-tested T-34 eventually became the most widely produced tank of the war and influenced armored vehicles for decades. The Russian military still honors it by having it lead the Victory Day parade. Author: Darko Janjevic



dj/msh (AP, dpa, Beta)