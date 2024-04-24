Serbian-Jewish choir: Moments of joy in times of conflict

Belgrade's Serbian-Jewish Singing Society is open to people of all ethnicities and creeds — not just Jews. This unique choir not only performs choral music, but also keeps Serbia's Jewish heritage alive.

The choir of the Serbian-Jewish Singing Society in Belgrade was founded by Sephardic Jews, who came to Eastern Europe from Spain in the fifteenth century. Today, membership is not restricted to Jews, but is open to anyone who wants to join.

The choir performs music from different eras and genres and in different languages, thereby preserving the rich and diverse traditions of Belgrade's once-vibrant Jewish community.

DW paid a visit to the choir as it prepared for a concert earlier this year and found a group of people that wants to spread peace, love and hope in a time of conflict.