Serbia: Thousands protests over fatal station collapse

Student-led protesters accuse Aleksandr Vucic’s government of corruption and negligence after the roof in the Novi Sad train station collapsed, killing 15 people. They're calling for a general strike.

Thousands of people on Friday again took to the streets of Serbia's capital in anti-government protests and amid calls for a general strike.

The student-led protests forced businesses throughout Serbia to shut their doors, including many schools as teachers' unions backed the call to strike.

As well as Belgrade and Novi Sad, protest marches also took place in the southern city of Nis and smaller cities, including Jagodina, where populist President Aleksandar Vucic was expected to address a counter-demonstration.

Students are calling for a general strike and stood silent for 15 minutes to commemorate 15 victims killed after a railway canopy collapsed in November

Why are thousands protesting in Serbia?

There have been repeated protests since the roof collapse at the Novi Sad train station in the north, which killed 15 people.

Demonstrators blame the incident on widespread corruption, nepotism and poor construction work and have called for swifter judicial action against those found responsible.

The main station, which had been refurbished twice in recent years, was part of a wider infrastructure deal involving Chinese state companies.

Prosecutors have indicted 13 people, including the former Infrastructure Minister Goran Vesic. The indictments, however, have not yet been confirmed by a court to become valid.

Repeated mass action since November tragedy

Friday's mass action coincided with weekly protests, where demonstrators block roads across Serbia at 11:52 am local time (10:52 GMT) — the exact time the roof collapsed in Novi Sad — and hold 15 minutes of silence.

Vucic and his supporters accuse the students of working under orders from foreign powers in order to overthrow the authorities, while pro-government elements have launched repeated attacks on protesting citizens.



