Serbia starts 'German Bridge' demolition despite outcry

A World War II-era bridge that the Nazis built has been formally closed in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, ahead of its demolition. The closure came despite opponents' saying it would further limit transport options.

Work began on Saturday toward the demolition of a World War II-era bridge over the Sava River in Belgrade, despite outcry from opponents of the plan who expressed concerns about traffic and historical preservation.

The Old Sava Bridge — one of four crossings used by traffic in the downtown area of the Serbian capital — was built in 1942 by occupying Nazi forces. It is also colloquially known as "the German Bridge."

What we know about the demolition

Belgrade's city traffic office said the bridge was closed to traffic on Saturday and that preparations for the dismantling had started.

The bridge was cordoned off on Saturday ahead of the demolition Image: Darko Vojinovic/AP Photo/picture alliance

Dozens of citizens and members of the 'The Bridge Remains' initiative had earlier blocked a truck that tried to unload concrete blocks on the approach to the bridge.

They had also been seeking to stop teams from starting work on disconnecting the tram power grid to the bridge.

Defenders of the bridge — seen by many as a symbol of the city — say its closure will exacerbate traffic problems.

"We will enter a traffic collapse," Djordje Miketic, one of the protest organizers, was quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

Belgrade: where you can literally see the air pollution To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Belgrade Mayor Aleksandar Sapic, a key proponent of the demolition plan, has said a new "Serbian" bridge will replace the structure.

Until the closure, two bus lines and three tram lines of Belgrade public transport were using the crossing.

Saved by local during Nazi retreat

The Sava Bridge is one of the few river crossings that the Nazis did not destroy during a hurried retreat from southeastern Europe in 1944.

As the Nazis withdrew from Belgrade on October 20, they placed explosives on the bridge and lit the fuse.

According to widely shared historical accounts in Serbia, local teacher Miladin Zaric intervened, cutting the cables and saving the bridge.

rc/msh (AFP, Beta)