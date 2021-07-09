Serbia scraps plan for lithium mine after environmental protests

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The country's populist leadership caved to pressure from activists after weeks of protest and road blockades.
Following weeks of major protests, the Serbian government has put an end to a planned lithium mine in Serbia. Protesters still want to push for a complete ban on lithium mines.
Traffic came to a standstill on major roads as activists demanded the scrapping of a planned lithium mine. Serbia is already suffering from a series of environmental problems.
The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.
Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in Belgrade and Novi Sad while organizers said several activists had been detained. Activists argue new laws are damaging to the environment.
