Business

Serbia scraps plan for lithium mine after environmental protests

The country's populist leadership caved to pressure from activists after weeks of protest and road blockades.

11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia cancels plan for lithium mine following protests 20.01.2022

Following weeks of major protests, the Serbian government has put an end to a planned lithium mine in Serbia. Protesters still want to push for a complete ban on lithium mines.

Environmental demonstrators block a highway, during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Hundreds of environmental protesters demanding cancelation of any plans for lithium mining in Serbia took to the streets again, blocking roads and, for the first time, a border crossing. Traffic on the main highway north-south highway was halted on Saturday for more than one hour, along with several other roads throughout the country, including one on the border with Bosnia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Activists block roads to protest lithium mine 15.01.2022

Traffic came to a standstill on major roads as activists demanded the scrapping of a planned lithium mine. Serbia is already suffering from a series of environmental problems.

11.09.2ß21 People attend a protest against pollution and the exploitation of a lithium mine in western part of the country, in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hundreds activists gathered to protest against the exploitation of a lithium mine by international Rio Tinto company. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Serbia: Thousands rally in Belgrade for environmental causes 12.09.2021

The protesters have called on the Serbian government to cut ties with the Rio Tinto lithium mining firm and demanded new regulations to protect nature.

Serbian police officers deployed to block the demonstrators from reaching the bridge during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Skirmishes on Saturday erupted in Serbia between police and anti-government demonstrators who blocked roads and bridges in the Balkan country in protest against new laws they say favor interests of foreign investors devastating the environment. (AP Photo/Milos Miskov)

Serbia: Protesters block roads over new mining laws 27.11.2021

Scuffles broke out between protesters and police in Belgrade and Novi Sad while organizers said several activists had been detained. Activists argue new laws are damaging to the environment.