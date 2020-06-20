Serbia: Ruling SNS set to win parliamentary election by huge margin

Serbia's ruling Progressive Party (SNS) was set to claim victory in Europe's first national election since the coronavirus crisis began, according to projections on Sunday evening.

A sample of polling stations by pollsters Ipsos and CeSID put President Aleksandar Vucic's SNS firmly in the lead with 63.4% of the vote, the Socialist Party — junior partners in the governing coalition — in second place with 10.3%, and the center-right Serbian Patriotic Alliance in third place with 3.9%.

Exit polls are not allowed in Serbia.

Some 6.5 million people were eligible to cast ballots for the Balkan country's 250-member parliament. But turnout appeared to be lower than in previous years, likely due in part to fears of COVID-19 infection.

One hour before polls closed, the turnout was about 7 percentage points less than the same period during the 2016 election, according to observers.

Opposition boycott

A number of main opposition groups boycotted the vote, saying the election was a risk to public health and wasn't being held under free and fair conditions. But others broke with that block and decided to run.

The vote, initially planned for April, had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Sunday's election went ahead with face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer handed out at polling stations, where physical distancing rules were in place.

Serbia is still reporting dozens of new cases each day after easing its lockdown. On Sunday, authorities reported 91 new infections and one more fatality, bringing the death toll to 261.

Although President Vucic was not up for reelection, he has played a leading role in the campaign, using the media outlets he owns to deride the opposition and promote his party.

Critics warn he is becoming increasingly authoritarian, and say he has sought to erode democratic freedoms since coming to power in 2012.

