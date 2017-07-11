Serbia reverses decision to expel Montenegro ambassador

Serbia on Sunday reversed its decision to expel Montenegro's ambassador a day after both countries declared each other's envoys persona non grata over a diplomatic spat.

"We decided that Serbia already tonight unilaterally revokes the decision on expelling Montenegro's ambassador," Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic (pictured above) said. "We decided to do that because we don't want to carry out any hostile act against Montenegro."

Brnabic added that Belgrade wants to extend "the hand of cooperation and friendship" to Montenegro and hoped the decision was made to ease tensions between the two neighbors.

The prime minister's announcement came after she spoke with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and consulted Montenegrin Serbs.

What is the row about?

Montenegro on Saturday ordered the Serbian envoy Vladimir Bozovic to leave the country over "long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro," its foreign ministry said.

Bozovic recently praised a 1918 assembly which decided that Montenegro should lose independence and join a Serbia-dominated kingdom. He called the assembly — symbolically annulled by Montenegrin lawmakers in a 2018 resolution — a "liberation."

Montenegro regained full independence after a 2006 referendum, but the history of its statehood remains a painful issue in the Adriatic nation. Nearly 30% of Montenegrin citizens consider themselves ethnic Serbs.

Montenegro's foreign ministry said Bozovic's "behavior and statements (were) incompatible with the usual and acceptable standards of diplomacy."

Hours later, Serbia retaliated by expelling the Montenegrin ambassador in Belgrade.

Incoming PM protests expulsion

The dispute between the two Balkan nations is expected to be short-lived as a new pro-Serb government in Montenegro is due to be sworn in on Wednesday.

Montenegro's Prime Minister-designate Zdravko Krivokapic slammed the outgoing government's decision to expel the Serbian ambassador and has vowed to work on "healing Montenegro's relations with Serbia."

"The outgoing regime, even in its last days, is not refraining from the polarization of society and the deepening of divisions," Krivokapic tweeted. "Such acts are not in the spirit of the European path and good regional cooperation of friendly countries."

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro Enormous variety in a small space With an area of around 14,000 km² (5405 mi²), Montenegro in southeastern Europe is only as big as the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. It offers an enormous variety of landscapes in a small area. That is another reason why the number of tourists is rising rapidly. So now is the best time to discover Montenegro before everyone else does.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro The bay of Kotor Most tourists flock to the Adriatic Sea in the south of the country. The main attraction here is the Bay of Kotor. It carves about 30 kilometers (19 mi) into the country and once offered its inhabitants shelter from pirates and other invaders. Today it is under UNESCO protection and is frequented by cruise ships. The steep mountains extend down to the shore - an impressive backdrop.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro Churches and monasteries From the Baroque bay town of Perast ferries leave for the manmade islet with the Church of Our Lady of the Rocks. The islet was built up by regularly casting stones into the sea around a small rock. The catholic seafarer's church is splendidly decorated inside and to this day many a cruise captain will make a donation here - so that winds may always be favorable.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro The seaside resort of Budva The town of Budva is known as the "Ibiza of the Balkans". There is an extensive party zone behind the old town along the beach. But Budva, one of the oldest towns on the Adriatic, also has quieter sides - like here in front of the city wall. The Old Town becomes a stage in summer: the annual theater festival takes place in its streets and squares, and performances are multilingual.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro The luxury island Sveti Stefan Those who can afford it check into the 5-star hotel island Sveti Stefan, predominantly celebrities and politicians: Sylvester Stallone, Claudia Schiffer and Willy Brandt have all stayed here. The entire island has been a hotel complex since the 1950s, now operated by the luxury hotel brand Aman Resorts. If you don't have the necessary cash you can admire it from afar which is also beautiful.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro The Durmitor Mountains in the north Montenegro is small - so convenient for exploring. From the Adriatic Sea in the south it is only a three hour drive to the north. Here you will find the wild alpine landscape of the Durmitor Mountains: with thick spruce forests, fragrant mountain meadows, barren plateaus and rocky peaks over 2000 meters high. The Durmitor massif is located in a national park and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro The Tara Gorge The river Tara flows through Durmitor National Park. It winds its way through a deep gorge, which is considered to be the deepest in Europe, with a maximum of 1300 meters. Worldwide, only the Grand Canyon in the USA is said to be deeper. The gorge is a popular photo motif. Rafting tours are on offer on the Tara River, and several ziplines are stretched across the gorge.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro National park Biogradska Gora No matter where you are in Montenegro the next national park is never far away. There are five in all. Biogradska Gora National Park in the east is home to one of the last virgin forests in Europe. The glacial lake Biogradsko Jezero is in the heart of the forest. On its shore the trees are hundreds of years old. Thrill seekers can take a footbridge through wild wetlands.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro Lake Skadar Lake Skadar looks like a primeval landscape from the age of the dinosaurs. It is the largest lake in the Balkans and lies south of the Montenegrin capital Podgorica. Wide stretches are marshy and inaccessible - a paradise for birds, more than 270 species of which live here. Tourists enjoy exploring old fishing villages, hiking, cycling and kayaking.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro Good wine The largest wine-growing region in Montenegro is also near to Lake Skadar. The climate here is both continental and Mediterranean and therefore ideal for viticulture. With summer temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius (104° F), a cool white wine is the perfect beverage. Montenegro's wines are world famous, but most of them are consumed in the country itself.

Ten reasons to visit Montenegro Delicious food Montenegro's cuisine is as rich and varied as the country's landscape and cultural influences. Sheep and goat cheese from the mountains, fish from the sea and lakes are eaten everywhere in the country. Hearty meat and sausage dishes are served with fresh salads and some of the cakes and desserts are reminiscent of sweets from the Middle East. Author: Christina Deicke



Montenegro's opposition coalitions — dominated by the pro-Serb camp — won a majority in an August election, defeating the long-ruling pro-Western Democratic Party of Socialists led by strongman Milo Djukanovic.

Under Djukanovic, who is now the president, Montenegro joined NATO in 2017 defying its traditional Slavic allies Serbia and Russia, and has taken steps to join the EU. His opponents accuse the veteran leader of corruption, nepotism, media censorship and ties to organized crime.

"The new government will work to improve Montenegro's relations with Serbia, we will promote a truly good-neighborly policy with Belgrade, as well as with everyone in the region, on the principle of sovereignty, independence, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries," PM-designate Krivokapic said.

adi/rs (AP, AFP)