Serbia: Railway station roof partially collapses, killing 8

The interior minister said two people were in the hospital, one in critical condition. The Novi Sad railway station, in Serbia's second-largest city, reopened in July after renovation work.

At least eight people were killed on Friday when a concrete roof above the entrance of a railway station in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad collapsed, the interior minister said.

"Eight bodies have been recovered; eight people have died," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. "Two people are in hospital," he added, "one of whom is in critical condition."

More people were trapped under the rubble, and Dacic said the rescue operation would last for several more hours.

"Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery," he said.

Station recently renovated

It was not immediately clear what caused the partial collapse, but the Novi Sad Railway Station had only reopened in July after three years of renovation work.

Construction work was still ongoing in parts of the station.

Construction was taking place at the time of the accident, but Serbian media said that the roof was not part of the renovation work Image: Nenad Mihajlovic/AFP/Getty Images

Surveillance footage showed people entering and exiting the building and sitting on benches on a sunny day before the concrete structure suddenly collapsed.

Serbian Prime Minister Milos Vucevic described it as "a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia."

"We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure's safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased," he said.

