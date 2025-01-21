  1. Skip to content
Is Serbia on the brink of a general strike?

Sanja Kljajic
January 21, 2025

After three months of protests, demonstrators in Serbia are calling for a general strike. The government is threatening retaliation. Serbia is at a crossroads. Is change possible?

https://p.dw.com/p/4pQ4E
A woman raises a red-gloved hand in protest at a demonstration in support of teachers in Belgrade, Serbia, January 19, 2025. It is night time. In the background are many other protesters, some holding up signs; others holding up cell phones with the lights switched on
Thousands of students staged a demonstration in Belgrade on Sunday in support of teachers planning to go on strike Image: Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu/picture alliance

"Corruption kills." This is the stark message at the heart of the protests that have been taking place in Serbia for three months and show no signs of abating.

The wave of discontent sparked by the collapse of the Novi Sad train station canopy last November has seen tens of thousands of Serbian citizens take to the streets daily, demanding political and criminal accountability for the tragedy that claimed 15 lives and seriously injured two others.

The protests are growing by the day. Demonstrations, the obstruction of traffic and tributes to the victims of the incident have become part of daily life across the country.

Students have blocked almost all faculties at the three largest national universities, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the prime minister and the mayor of Novi Sad.

'A turning point'

"I can't imagine us leaving the blockades without seeing our demands met. This is undoubtedly a turning point. It's the beginning of the end," Ana Djuric, a student from Novi Sad, told DW.

People dressed warmly against the cold take part in a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, January 20, 2025. One protester is blowing a whistle, another is taking a photo with a cell phone camera. A bat-shaped sign being held up by protesters reads "I can't make it, I'm at the blockade"
Teachers staged a strike in Belgrade on Monday. The bat-shaped sign in the center reads "I can't make it, I'm at the blockade."Image: Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu/picture alliance

Around 5,000 professors and academic staff have joined the students. "Chaos, crime and the rule of ignorance and incompetence — it's unbearable to watch," says Ljubica Oparnica, a professor at the Faculty of Education at the University of Novi Sad. She credits the students with restoring her faith that change is possible.

"I am truly fascinated by the way students are working together," she said. "Their solidarity is a fortress that cannot be breached. If we all share the same vision — and here it is clear that we all want a new system, a new and different era — this regime stands no chance."

Support has also poured in from the Serbian diaspora worldwide — from New York to Melbourne — with gatherings in major cities around the world. Even tennis star Novak Djokovic voiced his solidarity with the students at the Australian Open.

Citizens are donating food, private businesses are providing essential supplies, taxi drivers are offering free rides, and farmers have pledged to protect protesters with their tractors.

Protestors face growing pressure

Protection might well be necessary, as students are facing increasing pressure. Pro-government tabloids have labeled them "foreign agents" and published personal information about them.

There are also reports that some parents have been visited by intelligence service agents.

Serbia: Thousands join anti-government protests in Belgrade

Physical attacks on protesters are becoming more frequent. Tension peaked last Thursday when a man drove a car into a crowd during a silent tribute in Belgrade, hitting a law student who was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"We were shaken, but this won't scare us. It will only make us angrier," says Ana Djuric.

Calls for a general strike

The incident has further enraged many citizens, prompting larger protests even in smaller towns across Serbia.

Students see this is an indication that the time is ripe for a general strike. They believe everything must come to a halt for real change to happen. Many have already answered their call.

The Bar Association of Serbia launched a one-week stoppage, while some employees at the state-run electricity company are also preparing to go on strike. According to DW's sources, medical workers and artists in public institutions are also considering joining.

Teachers out in force

Teachers, with the backing of parents, are suspending classes. Thousands of teaching staff took to the streets of Belgrade on Monday, not only to protest low wages and poor work conditions, but also to show their solidarity with the students.

Although the country's four biggest teachers' unions reached an agreement with the Serbian government on salary increases and declared a moratorium on strikes, some schools and teachers have refused to start the second semester.

People dressed warmly against the cold take part in a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, January 20, 2025. Many are holding up home-made signs with slogans written in Cyrillic characters. Some have whistles around their necks
"Education is not for sale" — teachers staged a demonstration in Belgrade on MondayImage: Filip Stevanovic/Anadolu/picture alliance

"Education cannot thrive in a society plagued by systemic corruption. Education cannot flourish while decision-makers are plagiarists, forgers, usurpers and manipulators," declared Dusan Kokot of the Independent Union of Education Workers of Serbia.

Unlike the four big teachers' unions negotiating with the government, Kokot's union has declared an indefinite work stoppage.

Threat of dismissals

Prime Minister Milos Vucevic warned that inspectors would be sent to schools that go on strike and raised the possibility of dismissals.

"I am not threatening anyone," said Vucevic. "I am merely urging everyone not to play with children and the education system."

Two inspectors have already announced their refusal to comply, citing professional and ethical concerns. In one school, all members of staff signed a declaration, saying that they would resign if any one colleague faced repercussions.

Government on the defensive

As protests and solidarity among various social groups grow, the government faces the most significant political crisis of its 12-year rule.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the protesters of undermining constitutional order.

"Foreign instructors are behind all this, coming from several Western countries. We know this for sure. Some even come from Eastern countries, doing dirty work for Western intelligence networks," he said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks into microphones as he addresses the press at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, January 20, 2025
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic proposed what he called an "advisory referendum" on his presidency — a proposal the opposition rejectedImage: Ciaran McCrickard/Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

Vucic proposed what he called an "advisory referendum" on his presidency, which would not necessarily be binding for him. The opposition rejected the proposal and instead demanded a transitional government to ensure fair elections. The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has dismissed this idea and launched a campaign entitled "I trust Vucic."

What happens next?

"Even for the government, a referendum would be a significant challenge," says political scientist Dusan Spasojevic. He predicts that both sides will stick to informal power struggles.

"It seems that they [the SNS] are preparing for a counter-campaign. There are signs that counter-rallies may begin by the end of the week. I assume this is another mechanism that the Serbian Progressive Party will use to suppress protests," Spasojevic told DW.

Where Serbia goes from here is uncertain.

For Professor Ljubica Oparnica, the answer is clear: "They won't give up easily because they enjoy immense privileges. That's why change seems impossible. But I believe this government will collapse suddenly, like the fallen canopy [at Novi Sad train station]. We'll all be surprised. I think they've reached the end of their strength."

Although Dusan Spasojevic takes a more cautious view, he believes there is no turning back. "If the government finds a way to weaken the student protests, it may temporarily resolve the crisis. But it will surely resurface with full force at the next opportunity," he concludes.

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan

