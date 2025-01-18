Serbia: Protesters rally against public broadcaster

Tens of thousands of Serbians protested outside the public broadcaster to demand objective reporting. There have been daily street protests throughout the Balkan country since November last year.

Tens of thousands of Serbians, led by university students, on Friday protested outside Serbia's state television headquarters in the capital, Belgrade, to call for objective reporting.

The students condemned what they called pro-government bias and smear campaigns against them on the public broadcaster Radio Television Serbia and demanded objective coverage of the protests.

They say the state television is reporting President Aleksandar Vucic's claims that the students were funded by foreign secret services to topple his government.

What else happened at the protest?

Friday's rally came one day after a driver rammed his car into a protesting crowd and injured a student.

The protest is part of wider demonstrations that erupted after 15 people were killed after a roof collapsed at a train station in the northern city of Novi Sad in November last year.

Demonstrators also stood in silence for fifteen minutes to pay tribute to the victims. They blame Serbian authorities for the deadly incident.

Protesters have been demanding that those responsible for the roof collapse are brought to justice.

Since November last year, daily street protests have occurred throughout the Balkan country.

The ongoing demonstrations reflect broader discontent with the president's growingly autocratic rule.

Serbia: Tensions rise as activists are arrested after riots To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ess/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP)