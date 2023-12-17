Serbia holds snap election, governing party ahead in polls

President Aleksandar Vucic called for the snap vote last month, barely two years since the last parliament was elected. His ruling party is expected to secure a new four-year term, but could struggle in local elections.

Serbs cast their ballots in snap parliamentary and local elections on Sunday that could shape the future of the country under President Aleksandar Vucic's leadership.

The elections come at the tail of a turbulent year for the country, which saw two back-to-back mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people.

The shootings rattled Vucic's support, yet his right-wing populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) holds a commanding lead over the opposition, according to a recent Ipsos poll.

Over the past year, tensions with neighboring Kosovo, that declared independence in 2008, have escalated.

What do we know about the election?

Eighteen parties and alliances are competing over parliament's 250 seats in Sunday's vote. A minimum of 3% of the votes is required to secure a seat.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) and are due to close at 8 p.m.

Although Vucic's SNS was leading in the polls ahead of the election, the center-left Serbia Against Violence alliance and the Socialist Party (SPS) of outgoing Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic also had notable support.

Vucic facing local election test in Belgrade

The parliamentary vote coincides with local elections taking place in most municipalities, the capital Belgrade and the northern province of Vojvodina.

The Belgrade vote is shaping up to be a crucial battleground between the SNS and Serbia Against Violence alliance.

The movement was formed in the wake of the mass shootings, which pushed hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters to the streets for months.

Vucic (center, with glasses) unleashed a barrage of state spending ahead of the election, increasing pensions and handing out cash to the elderly Image: Marko Djurica/REUTERS

Vucic has dismissed the rallies as a foreign plot, often warning that Serbia would be left directionless without him.

"It's not about me leaving power, but about them destroying everything," he told supporters at a recent rally.

"It would take us 20 years to fix everything [...] That's why we'll beat them more convincingly than ever."

