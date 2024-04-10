  1. Skip to content
Serbia: Extreme weather devastates agricultural yields

Jelena Djukic-Pejic
October 4, 2024

A rise in extreme weather conditions in Serbia is having a severe impact not only on staple crops such as corn and wheat but also on popular heirloom varieties of pepper. While farmers fight to minimize losses and secure state aid, experts warn that such weather patterns will recur in the coming years.

Serbia has experienced a summer of weather extremes:There have been hailstorms, heat and drought, and heavy rainfall.

This is not only difficult for people, it's also devastating for farmers and their crops.

The goat's horn is a spicy heirloom pepper variety grown in a small area around the village of Donja Lokosnica. Farmers there have harvested less than half their normal yield. The impact on the local community is massive because the entire village depends on the pepper harvest.

While the weather itself can't be changed, experts say there are a number of steps that can be taken. The farmers in this village are determined to do what they can.
 

