Europe

Serbia: Court confirms illegal pushbacks into the EU

Serbia's constitutional court has confirmed that the country has deported asylum-seekers to neighboring EU member state Bulgaria in contravention of international law.

Serbian security forces patrolling the border to Bulgaria in August 2016

The judge ruled that the security agents should have treated the migrants as potential asylum-seekers

It was a frigid Saturday morning when Bulgarian police discovered a group of 25 Afghan people, including seven small children, in a forest close to the border with Serbia. They had spent the night outdoors. The police report states that the migrants were interrogated on February 4, 2017.

Now, some four years later, in a landmark ruling exclusively seen by DW, Serbia's top court has confirmed that Serbian security personnel had illegally deported the asylum-seekers from Serbia, instead of issuing proper paperwork and accommodating them in a shelter.

Afghan refugees baking bread in a derelict building in Belgrade

Afghan refugees are taking shelter in derelict buildings throughout Belgrade

For years, human rights activists have criticized border officers, police and military staff for brutally mistreating migrants along the Balkan route. And for years, authorities in the respective western Balkan states have denied that migrants have been deported in contravention of international law in what have become known as pushbacks. Very few courts have so far ruled on the matter, making the verdict by Serbia's constitutional court a momentous ruling.

"It is hard to overestimate the impact of the court ruling, as illegal pushbacks are the most difficult human rights violation to prove," lawyer Nikola Kovacevic, who brought the case before the court, tells DW. "Unfortunately, it is an open secret that pushbacks from Serbia are still happening, and so far nobody has been held accountable."

Crammed into a car

According to the court file, Serbian security forces were observing a group of migrants nearby the Bulgarian border just after midnight on February 3, 2017. The group then boarded two cars and drove toward central Serbia.

The drivers, two Serbian citizens, were arrested within minutes. They were human traffickers, a thriving criminal enterprise in the Balkans. One of the vehicles, a gray VW Passat, was transporting 17 people: six men, four women and seven children, all from Afghanistan. It was in their name that the case was brought before the constitutional court.

Jailed and deported

The migrants, for their part, were locked up in a police station in Gradina, a village near the Bulgarian border. The rundown cell had neither running water, nor heating, nor a toilet. And the migrants were not able to consult a lawyer.

Rundown cell at police station in Gradina

The cell in Gradina offered little in the way of comfort

The following morning, they were taken to a local court for administrative offenses. They were accused of having illegally entered Serbia and told to give testimony. The presiding judge, however, acquitted the Afghan migrants, arguing they should be treated as asylum-seekers — or as victims of people smugglers.

Fleeing war

Interrogation reports show the migrants hail from Kabul and Masar-e Sharif, and had spent months traveling through Iran, Turkey and Bulgaria en route toward northwestern Europe. They reported having paid a number traffickers along the way. And they said they could not return to Afghanistan because of the war and the danger posed by the Taliban.

The presiding judge ruled that the security agents should treat the migrants as potential asylum-seekers and issue documents for accommodation in shelters.

Serbian security agents say they handed out the paperwork directly after leaving the court building and left.

Security agents ignored court order

Testimony from one of the migrants, however, convinced Serbia's constitutional court that what really happened was different. According to this, the Afghans were forced into a police van, taken to the forest along the Bulgarian border, and then illegally forced back into Bulgaria.

"They did not beat us but they did take away our papers for the Serbian asylum-seeker shelter," one of the Afghan migrants reported several days after the pushback using the Viber messaging service. The migrant utilized this channel to contact Belgrade lawyer Nikola Kovacevic.

Watch video 05:22

Helping refugees in Bosnia

Who committed the pushback?

It is not the job of Serbia's top court to identify which police officers or border guards deported the Afghans. As is common in such cases, the Serbian ministries in charge have not commented on the matter. But Kovacevic insists the identity of the officers who conducted the pushback must be revealed. "I see the court verdict as a warning to the Interior and Defense Ministries," says Kovacevic.

For the time being, however, Kovacevic has cause to be satisfied with the ruling by the constitutional court. Serbia's judiciary is infamous for being under the control of President Aleksandar Vucic and his Progressive Party. Critics suspect that the tough stance of Serbian security officers toward migrants at the Serbian borders has long been part of the government's state policy. This makes the ruling all the more important.

Pushbacks condoned by EU?

In autumn 2015, President Vucic praised German Chancellor Merkel for her open-door policy toward asylum-seekers. Just one year later, Hungary and Croatia shut their borders, effectively closing down the Balkan route. This led to fears in Serbia that hundreds of thousands of migrants could become stranded in the country. In May 2017, Serbian General Milan Gujanica boasted to Tanjug news agency that "we have erected an impregnable shield along the border."

The general proudly claimed that some 20,000 people, most of them Afghans, had been prevented from crossing the border in the first months of that year. During this same period, he said, 140 people traffickers had been arrested. The EU apparently condoned Serbia's hard-line approach, as it had deployed 50 police officers from various member states to patrol the frontier alongside Serbian security personnel.

Border soldiers walking along the fence at the Hungarian-Serbian border

Hungary sealed off its border to Serbia with a guarded fence in 2015

Court orders financial compensation

The Belgrade branch of the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, has reported that about 1,000 people were illegally deported from Serbia in November 2016 alone. Human rights activists have documented illegal pushbacks by Croatian and Bulgarian authorities for years. But neither of their top courts have ruled on the matter in the way the Serbian one now has.

The Serbian government must now pay €1,000 ($1,200) in compensation to each of the 17 Afghans for their illegal deportation. Kovacevic is in touch with many of them. He says most now live in Germany.

This article was adapted from German.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Bottleneck in Serbia

    A year after tighter border controls sealed off the Balkan route for people seeking asylum in Europe, many continue to stream into Serbia where a bottleneck has formed due to tough security measures to the north. Mostly of Afghan and Pakistani origin, 6,500 asylum seekers are currently in Serbia, a thousand of whom have occupied an abandoned train depot in Belgrade.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Distrust of state-run camps

    Those interviewed inside the train depot expressed distrust of state institutions, believing they would be deported if they accepted shelter in government-run camps. Deportation accounts are hard to verify, but Zedran Kahn, a 20-year-old Afghan, said he was "kicked around like a football" while being transferred more than 18 times between Bulgaria, Macedonia and Serbia.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    'Problems make a man old'

    Rehan, 28, a marketing manager from Kabul, holds a photo taken on his last day in Afghanistan. "I want to register for asylum, but they only take families," he told DW. "They think refugees are Daesh [Arabic term for "Islamic State" - the ed.], but why would Daesh come to live like this? Daesh has enough money to go to Europe by plane … these problems make a man old."

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Sickness spreads

    People began inhabiting the abandoned warehouses over the summer, but numbers increased dramatically when winter set in. Scabies, body lice and other health conditions have become rampant as a result of the crowded living quarters. Humanitarian organizations have worked to treat outbreaks for several months, but admit the only solution is to relocate the inhabitants.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Three showers for 1,000 people

    In response, warehouse inhabitants rigged a communal bathing area by filling oil barrels with water and heating them from below with campfires. Three indoor showers are provided in Belgrade’s Refugee Aid Miksaliste center, but priority’s given to those with confirmed cases of scabies or body lice, and facilities remain insufficient for the 1,000 people living in the train depot.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Humanitarian aid suspended

    People line up once a day for food provided by independent volunteers. In an effort to discourage asylum-seekers from living in the warehouses, the Serbian government has recommended humanitarian organizations stop all aid distribution to push people into state-run camps with better living conditions. But Christian and other groups have continued to provide food and clothing.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Relocation effort

    Ivan Miskovic, spokesperson for the Commissioner for Refugees of the Republic of Serbia (KIRS), says humanitarian groups must work with the Serbian government to move warehouse inhabitants into state-run camps: "The real and only information for those people residing in the parks [and abandoned buildings] is that they should be accommodated in the centers."

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Question of space

    While the Serbian government has pledged to provide at least 6,000 beds within its camps, humanitarian workers have questioned whether such spaces have been made available. The notion of inhabiting "closed camps" has also kept asylum-seekers out of state institutions, but Miskovic says free movement was only limited at night in some camps to contain scabies and body lice outbreaks.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    Waiting for action

    Daniela Korac-Mandic, coordinator of the Novi Sad Humanitarian Center, said she wanted to work with the government, but progress has been slow in Belgrade. "Emergency shelter could be provided, but of course we need authorities to authorize that, or allow that, which is why we are just waiting to see what decision will be taken," she told DW.

    Abandoned refugees in Belgrade

    A change in attitude?

    As they await government decisions, the inhabitants of Belgrade’s abandoned train depot have become overwhelmingly pessimistic as a result of their experiences. Tensions run high and fights break out regularly in the smoke-filled warehouses. "Europe's attitude toward refugees changed, but that doesn't change the fact we still have wars in our countries," said Sulaiman, a 15-year-old Afghan.

    Author: Diego Cupolo (Belgrade)


