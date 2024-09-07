Serbia: Charity foundations for children with rare diseases

In Serbia, between 300,000 and 500,000 people suffer from rare diseases — all of which require special therapy, which is often prohibitively expensive and only available abroad. Five families with boys suffering from a rare form of Duchenne muscular dystrophy have taken innovative steps to raise urgently needed funds for their treatment.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration that mainly affects boys. Treatment in Serbia is expensive and not funded by the government.

Five Serbian families have joined forces to raise the money they need to get treatment for their sons, who suffer from the disorder.