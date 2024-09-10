PoliticsSerbia
Serbia: Activists feel the full force of state pressure
Activists in Serbia who advocate for human rights, environmental protection and freedom of speech have been coming under increased pressure from the state in recent months. Many have been detained, threatened and been the target of public smear campaigns.
These developments raise significant concerns about the rule of law and democratic standards in Serbia and call into question the country's commitment to European values.
NGOs and European institutions have already expressed concern.