Serbia: Activists feel the full force of state pressure

Sanja Kljajic
October 9, 2024

The pressure on activists advocating for human rights, environmental standards and freedom of speech has escalated in Serbia in recent months, raising major concerns over the rule of law and democratic standards there.

Activists in Serbia who advocate for human rights, environmental protection and freedom of speech have been coming under increased pressure from the state in recent months. Many have been detained, threatened and been the target of public smear campaigns. 

These developments raise significant concerns about the rule of law and democratic standards in Serbia and call into question the country's commitment to European values. 

NGOs and European institutions have already expressed concern. 

