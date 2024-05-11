Serbia: Anger mounts after fatal train station roof collapse

Serbia's construction minister Goran Vesic announced his resignation over the disaster which killed 14 people as people demand answers about recent rennovations at the Novi Sad station.

At least 14 people — including several children — were killed on Friday when a concrete canopy outside the entrance to Novi Sad Central Station in northern Serbia collapsed.

The station had recently undergone extensive renovation work, but there are conflicting accounts as to whether any work was done on the canopy that collapsed on Friday.

Angry protesters took to the streets of Belgrade on Sunday to protest against corruption and demanding accountability.

In Novi Sad, people gathered to pay their respects to the dead. Here too, people are angry and want answers.