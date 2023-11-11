  1. Skip to content
ConflictsCameroon

Separatist gunmen kill dozens in Cameroon town of Mamfe

November 11, 2023

Dozens of people in western Cameroon were killed after gunmen stormed a village in the town of Mamfe, in the English-speaking region of the country, where rebels seeking to create a breakaway state and government forces are battling for control.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YgzO