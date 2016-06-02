Separatism in Africa: Exploring colonial legacies

Toyin Falola believes colonialism is at the root of all separatist movements in Africa. European colonial powers divided the continent between them at the Berlin Congo Conference in 1894-95 and at the end of World War I.

"They cobbled together hundreds of peoples and nations that had existed before into about 50 countries," the history professor at the University of Texas explained to DW.

Existing structures or religious and ethnic affiliations were not taken into account by the Euopean powers.

The first two examples of sepatatism, Ambazonia and West Togoland, came about due to such arbitrary demarcations.

But it is not always so clear-cut, explains Lotje de Vries, an assistance professor at Wageningen University in the Netherlands. Sometimes it simply isn't possible to determine exactly when an area belonged to whom and whether or not parts should now be handed over to other forces. Zanzibar in Tanzania or Cabinda in Angola are such examples.

Separatists in Western Togoland declared independence from Ghana in September 2020

As co-editor of the book "Secession in African Politics," de Vries was faced with the challenge of how to categorize the various separatist movements in Africa.

But her publisher was not particularly interested in the historical origins of the movements. Instead, they wanted to examine how the movements were born.

Ambazonia, Cameroon

After World War I, the German colony of Cameroon was placed under a British and French mandate. A referendum in 1961 sealed the future of British Cameroon: The northern region decided to join Nigeria, while the southern region aspired to become part of the Republic of Cameroon — the former French colony.

Today, Cameroon's English-speaking population is in the minority — and complain of being marginalized compared to the French majority.

These tensions eventually boiled over into a violent conflict dubbed the Anglophone Crisis, which has resulted in more than 3,000 deaths.

Both the army and separatists have been accused of serious human rights violations. Three years ago, the two English-speaking provinces in the west symbolically declared their independence and proclaimed the"Republic of Ambazonia."

For de Vries, the Ambazonian movement is serious in its quest for independence — mainly because it is the identity of its population which is at stake.

Western Togoland, Ghana

There are historical parallels between the origins of separatist movements in Cameroon and Ghana.

After World War I, the former German colony of Togo was divided between Britain in the west and France in the east. The British part ultimately merged with modern day Ghana.

Towards the end of September 2020, tensions in eastern Ghana, or Western Togoland, had flared up once more and separatists declared the territory a sovereign state. There had been earlier attempts beginning in 2017. A segment of the local population felt they were not adequately represented by the government of Ghana.

This region, ike Ambazonia, is part of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), which represents the interests of those that are not recognized as states by the United Nations (UN).

Biafra, Nigeria

In some conflicts, how states dealt with their colonial legacy after independence also plays a role in the emergence of separatist movements.

An example of this is the Biafra region in southeastern Nigeria. A few years after independence, a civil war broke out (1967-1970), which is estimated to have killed between 500,000 and three million people.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra 50 years of Biafra — the echo of independence Two and a half years. More than 2 million lives: On January 15, 1970, the civil war in Nigeria finally ended. It was fought with the weapon of hunger and shook people all over the world. At the time, many Germans spoke out against the civil war. Half a century later, calls for an independent Biafra are growing louder again. We take a look back 50 years on.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra War at the expense of the weakest Members of the Igbo, a predominantly Christan population in Nigeria, proclaimed the indepdendent Republic of Biafra on May 30, 1967. The region's nearly 14 million inhabitants celebrated their new state, but a year later, the first war since decolonization broke out. The name Biafra soon became synonymous with misery, hunger and death.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra Terrible loss When Nigerian troops took the city of Port Harcourt in May 1968, the separate state of Biafra lost its only point of access to the sea. From that point on, those who were trapped relied on supplies dropped from the air. It was a clear victory for the Nigerian army. The insurgents under General Ojukwu's leadership were far inferior and poorly trained.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra The 'Biafra babies' The Nigerian troops soon started a siege war, in which they tried to starve out the separatists. These so-called Biafra babies soon became known all over the world. The humanitarian catastrophe moved people to the extent that an unprecedented solidarity movement began. At its worst, up to 10,000 children and elderly people died every day in the summer of 1968.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra A demonstration for people in need The civil war over Biafra mobilized the public in Germany like no other previous African event. In August 1968, Biafran and German students began a five-day walk to Bonn. They demanded Biafra be recognized as a sovereign state. The flag with the rising sun (pictured above, right) became Biafra's national flag.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra Celebrity support "As Germans, we should know what we are saying when we say the word genocide... because silence becomes complicit." Author Günter Grass was probably the most prominent speaker at a rally held in Hamburg in 1968 against the war in Biafra. His message hit a nerve in Germany: In the 1960s, people had started to deal with the past of World War II.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra "Hungry for Justice" In Germany, bishops, parliamentarians and citizens' initiatives all got involved — the Evangelical Church Day in 1968 also focused on Biafra. Money and relief supplies were collected and flown to war-torn Biafra. Former German Air Force pilot Friedrich Herz initially trained in Biafra as a fighter pilot before flying against the Nigerian army.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra The Society for Threatened Peoples is born In Hamburg, students Klaus Guerke and Tilman Zülch (pictured above) created the "Komitee Aktion Biafra-Hilfe." The organization received support from such diverse people as the Mayor of Berlin, Heinrich Albertz, writers Günter Grass and Luise Rinser and the Bishop of Münster, Heinrich Tenhumberg. The group later became the international NGO, the Society for Threatened Peoples.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra A war beyond rational thought Historian Golo Mann praised those who went to the aid of Biafra, although his comments were not always understood: "A war in which British 'imperialists' and Russian 'communists' pull together on the same rope of crime, in which a former colony is fighting for the supposed unity of its state against a tribe which is not even 'socialist' is quite uninteresting...all theory is indeed harmful!"

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra "Biafra — millions die" In London, protesters marched from the former Soviet embassy to the prime minister's office at 10 Downing Street. They accused both the Soviet Union and Britain of supporting Nigeria's war against Biafra with by supplying weapons. Labor party politician Michael Barnes also spoke at a rally organized by the "Biafra Committee."

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra 'A for Ausschitz — B for Biafra' Many committed human rights activists were stunned by the lack of international engagement. They expressed their frustration in newspaper advertisements, in strong-worded appeals and even on posters bearing slogans such as "A for Auschwitz — B for Biafra." Well-known Germans like Erich Kästner (pictured above), Ernst Bloch, Marcel Reich-Ranicki and Martin Walser were just a few famous signatories.

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra Sending medical aid French doctor Bernard Kouchner traveled to Biafra in 1968, where, as a part of the International Red Cross (IRC), he tried to provide medical aid to the population in need. Kouchner criticized the IRC's stance of not interfering in the politics of the warring parties. He went on to lay the foundations of the international NGO, "Doctors Without Borders."

50 years on: Examining international solidarity with Biafra Calls for independence continue Donations from all over the world kept the people of Biafra alive. Aid organizations and the IRC sent 7,350 aircraft loads containing 81,300 tons of food and medication. Despite the aid they received, Biafra had to surrender to Nigeria on January 15, 1970. But even today, the calls for an independent Biafra have not subsided. Author: Silja Fröhlich



According to Falola, it was mainly caused by how the federal structure was implemented in Nigeria in the 1960s — or the "post-colonial mismanagement," as he puts it. A key question facing the government was how to distribute power and revenues within the state.

"Whenever you centralize something too much, there are new subordinate crises," says Falola. "You cannot centralize too much without marginalizing someone."

Separatist sentiments have continued to flare up again and again in the southeast. "The conditions that led to Biafra are still there," says Falola.

However, de Vries' places Biafra in the category of cases where the threat of secession is seen as a means of exerting pressure to be heard and to win political weight.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Throughout history, the Zanzibar archipelago has been under the rule of various powers.

Portugal was the first colonial power to exert its influence, followed by the Sultanate of Oman and Britain. For a time, Zanzibar was also an independent sultanate.

After it gained independence from Britain, a revolution took place in 1964. A few months later Zanzibar merged with Tanganyika to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

The former palace of the sultan in Stone Town, Zanzibar

However, Zanzibar remains partially autonomous. The archipelago has its own government and parliament. The idea of nationalism is still strongly anchored in its society and politics. Some parties actively pursue the goal of independence.

Cabinda, Angola

Economic interests can also play a role when it comes to wanting to split away from a state. In most cases, it is about access to resources, the power to control that access, and the distribution of the profits.

Cabinda is a good example of this. The province belongs to Angola, but is an enclave, geographically separated from the rest of the country by the Congo estuary, which belongs to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). Cabinda was a Portuguese protectorate until Portugal annexed it to Angola.

Cabinda is responsible for 60% of Angola's oil production. The separatists are mainly angered by the fact that the central government makes a large profit from it. Since the 2000s there have been repeated bloody clashes with and attacks by the separatists.

This article was adapted from German by Benita van Eyssen.