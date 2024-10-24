Seoul 'won't sit idle' over North Korean troops in Russia

Seoul 'won't sit idle' over North Korean troops in RussiaOctober 24, 2024
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said that North Korea dispatching troops to Russia for deployment in Ukraine is a "provocation" that "threatens global security."
Yoon made the comments after meeting with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in Seoul.
Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers voted in favor of ratifying a defense treaty with North Korea providing for "mutual assistance" should either party face aggression.
Four injured after Russian strike on Kupiansk — regional governor
Kharkiv's regional governor said that four people were wounded after a Russian strike on the frontline town of Kupiansk in the northeast of Ukraine.
Regional governor Oleh Synehubov corrected an earlier statement in which he had said two people were killed with information that four people were injured.
"The enemy struck near a shop and the town market," Synehubov said in his initial statement.
Kupiansk and surrounding villages were occupied by the Russian forces for nearly seven months until they were driven out by the Ukrainian army in September 2022.
Russian forces have in recent months been advancing slowly back towards the town and are now less than 4 km (2.5 miles) away from its northern outskirts according to open-source maps.
Seoul hints it could 'review' potentially sending Ukraine weapons
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has warned that Seoul "won’t sit idle" over North Korea's reported deployment of troops for Russia's war in Ukraine.
South Korea is one of the world's top weapons exporters, but Seoul has long resisted calls from the US and others to supply Ukraine with weapons.
However, on Thursday, Seoul said it would "review" potentially supplying Ukraine with weapons. Yoon said Thursday that South Korea would "take necessary actions in cooperation with the international community" to respond.
"While we have maintained a principle of not directly supplying lethal weapons, we may review this more flexibly depending on the actions of North Korean forces," he told a press conference after meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday in Seoul.
Yoon and Duda met to discuss strategic ties and finalize a new contract to export South Korean K-2 tanks to Poland by the end of the year.
Both leaders condemned the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia saying it presented a global threat.
"We agreed that North Korea's troop deployment to Russia, which is in direct violation of the UN charter and UN Security Council resolutions, is a provocation that threatens global security," Yoon said after the talks.
South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday said that North Korea has already sent 3,000 troops to Russia citing information from national intelligence, adding that 10,000 were expected to be in Russia by December.
On Thursday, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun labelled North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia as "cannon fodder
mercenaries," South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. He added that North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was exploiting his
military "for an illegal war of aggression."
Russia ratifies defense treaty on North Korea partnership — state media
Russian lawmakers on Thursday voted unanimously to ratify a defense treaty with North Korea.
The treaty provides for "mutual assistance" in the event of either party facing aggression.
Last week, President Vladimir Putin submitted the text on ratifying the treaty on strategic partnership with North Korea.
Politicians in the lower house State Duma voted 397 to 0 to ratify the treaty, which will be now sent to the upper Federation Council for approval. Both houses of parliament act as rubber stamps for the Kremlin.
The vote by lawmakers comes after the governments of the US and South Korea said there was evidence that Pyongyang had sent thousands of troops to assist Russia in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Pyongyang in June, with the two countries signing a mutual defense agreement fueling speculation of further arms transfers in violation of UN sanctions on both countries.
