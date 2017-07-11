Seoul summons Japanese envoy over lewd remarks on Moon Jae-in

South Korea on Saturday summoned the Japanese ambassador after reports that another senior diplomat had described South Korean President Moon Jae-in as "masturbating himself."

A local broadcaster said the diplomat made the comment to its reporters while talking of Moon's desire to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and discuss improving bilateral relations, which are currently at a very low ebb.

According to the report, the diplomat added that Japan had "no space to pay attention to Seoul-Tokyo relations" at the moment.

The comments come as South Korea and Japan are said to have been discussing a possible high-level meeting during the Tokyo Olympics.

'Highly inappropriate' comments

Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi identified the diplomat concerned as his deputy Hirohisa Soma and called the remarks "highly inappropriate," without repeating what was actually said.

"While it is true that such terms were used during the conversation, it was not directed at President Moon," Aiboshi said in a statement. He said he had "sternly warned" Soma.

That was not enough for South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun, who called for Soma to be punished.

According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry, Choi told Aiboshi that such remarks "seriously denigrate" efforts to restore ties and that "appropriate action should be taken."

Clashes over flags at the Olympics

Relations between the two countries are still strained by disputes regarding Japan's colonial rule over the Korean peninsula in the early 20th century.

In another reflection of the troubled ties, South Korea's Olympic team on Saturday took down banners at the Olympic village seen by some Japanese as provocative after being told to do so by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The banners bore a slogan which referred to a 16th-century naval battle with Japan.

IOC President Thomas Bach said political statements would not be allowed in the village.

In return, the South Koreans said the IOC had promised that the Japanese "rising sun" flag will be banned from Olympic venues. The flag, which shows a red sun emanating 16 rays, is seen by many South Koreans and other people in Asia as a symbol of Japan's wartime past.

tj/dj (AP, dpa)