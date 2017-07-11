Seoul: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South Korean military.

The latest missile test comes as China's foreign minister visited Seoul to hold talks about Pyongyang's recent testing of new long-range cruise missiles.

The two "unidentified ballistic missiles" were launched from a site in central North Korea, toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis," they added, without immediately giving details of the missiles' range.

Japan's coast guard said the missiles landed outside Japanese economic waters.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the missile launch "outrageous" and condemned it as a threat to peace and security in the region.

China's top diplomat in Seoul

The launch came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his South Korean counterpart.

Wang also met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Before the news of the missile launch emerged, Wang expressed hope that all countries would maintain "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

"For example, not only the North but also other countries are engaging in military activities," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

"Having said this, we all have to work together toward the resumption of dialogue."

