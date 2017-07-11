Seoul: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles into the sea, according to the South Korean military.

The latest missile test comes as China's foreign minister visited Seoul to hold talks about Pyongyang's recent testing of new long-range cruise missiles.

The two "unidentified ballistic missiles" were launched from a site in central North Korea, toward the waters of the Korean Peninsula's east coast on Wednesday afternoon, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

"South Korean and US intelligence agencies are conducting detailed analysis," they added, without immediately giving details of the missiles' range.

If Wednesday's test were confirmed as a ballistic missile, it would be Pyongyang's first since March this year and a further violation of UN sanctions.

Japan's coast guard said the missiles landed outside Japanese economic waters.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the missile launch "outrageous" and condemned it as a threat to peace and security in the region.

China's top diplomat in Seoul

The launch came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his South Korean counterpart over the North's recent missile test and stalled denuclearization negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington

Wang also met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Before the news of the missile launch emerged, Wang expressed hope that all countries would maintain "peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

Moon Jae-in told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that he appreciates Beijing's role in the international diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff

"For example, not only the North, but also other countries are engaging in military activities," he was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency. "Having said this, we all have to work together toward the resumption of dialogue."

Second launch this week

The launch comes days after the North successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles.

Pyongyang is not banned from developing cruise missiles, which it has tested in the past.

According to state-run KCNA, the missiles fired at the weekend flew about 1,500 km (932 miles) — a distance capable of reaching all of Japan and US military installations in the region.

The North ended a yearlong pause of testing ballistic missiles in March this year.

The latest tests are seen as an attempt to pressure the United States, under President Joe Biden, amid stalled nuclear talks.

Negotiations have been put on ice since the collapse of the 2019 Hanoi summit between the North's leader Kim Jong-un and then US President Donald Trump.

adi/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)