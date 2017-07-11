Sentencing of New Zealand mosque shooter begins

The sentencing of a gunman who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting is set to begin on Monday under tight security.

The Australian white supremacist, Brenton Tarrant, is due to appear in a Christchurch court for a hearing that will span over four days.

High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear statements from 66 survivors, after which Tarrant will make his own submission ahead of the verdict.

Tarrant has pleaded guilty to 51 murder charges, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.

Lawyers expect him to be the first person in New Zealand's history to be imprisoned for life without parole.

On March 15, 2019, 29-year-old Tarrant shot worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch during Friday prayers, live-streaming the act on social media. He had also uploaded a manifesto shortly before the shootings.

Sentencing amid media restrictions

The media has been banned from live reporting the proceedings from the courtroom to ensure that any neo-Nazi propaganda from Tarrant, while he is in the dock, does not gain publicity.

Restrictions are also in place on what journalists can report. Any violation of those rules is likely to result in a contempt of court charge.

"The court has a duty, particularly in the context of offending against the Terrorism Suppression Act, to ensure it is not used as a platform... (and) to prevent it being used as a vehicle for further harm," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would be a difficult week for many: "I don't think there's anything I can say that is going to ease how traumatic that period is going to be," she told reporters.

There was a heavy police presence outside the courthouse early Monday, with sniffer dogs checking lines of court staff and media lining up at security points. Mental health experts were also on standby. Local media reported that snipers were stationed on the courthouse roof.

The proceedings will be translated live into eight languages to accommodate New Zealand's diverse Muslim community.

dvv/nm (AFP, Reuters)